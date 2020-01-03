advertisement

It was on the second day of defeat at the Red Mountain – cold, exhausted, perverted and alone in the dark – that Mark Gayowski despaired.

“I was pretty much ready to give up at that point, and I just sat down and let nature take its course,” he says. “I was so tired, cold and drowned in snow and wind.

“I said, ‘I can’t do this.'”

The 34-year-old construction worker spoke to Rossland News from his hospital bed the day after he was rescued by Esling Creek, a stream that runs through the Rossland mountain ski resort.

The man had spent nearly 48 hours cold, humid and only at sub-zero temperatures amid the worst storm to hit the area this season.

It hadn’t started like that.

“I have to go out myself”

Gayowski is an avid skier and was out for the third time this season. Just wandering around the hill, he got up in the elevator for a last runway Monday afternoon.

“I was going to meet my friends after this run, I was going to the chair lift,” he says. “I called my mom to say I was having a really fun time and would check in this time.”

Gayowski started down the slope and descended into a gorge that looked navigable.

“I thought I knew where I was going and I thought I might go back to another run,” he says. “But it turned out I couldn’t. It started to become super thick with trees.

“I had an idea of ​​where it was and what I was going to do. But once you get to the end, it’s like you’re in Vietnam or something, the trees are so thick.”

It soon became impossible to ski further, and he threw them skiing. The Esling Creek watershed is a natural mess – huge fallen trees, rocks, rugged landscapes, dangerous pits of running water beneath it.

“It was crazy-hard to overcome, I was falling in places, my feet filled with running ice water,” he says.

Gayowski realized he was in trouble. He began to go downhill, hoping to connect with a forest road further down the hill.

But it was already dark, in the middle of the night. The weather was getting worse. He realized there was nothing to help him – he had not brought a lighter or a match to start the fire. And he had lost his gloves.

“If I had at least one lighter, I would have stopped, would have lit a fire and dried out and warmed up,” he says. “But I didn’t, and I was freezing cold. The only way to stay warm was to keep moving.”

Without salvation

He knew he would not be saved the first night.

“I knew if it was too foggy there would be no driver flying, and these are the conditions,” he says. “So I said to myself: I have to go out on my own, no one is going to come.” “

The next day, cold, wet, and exhausted, Gayowski changed his plans and began to turn high above the bush, digging high, over and under large logs throughout the day to try to retract his steps.

“I was able to find my footsteps coming down. I thought, ‘Thank God, I can do this. I got my footsteps,'” he says. “I had to walk all day, but once I got to the top, there was so much snow that I had lost my footsteps. And I was trying to get through the deep snow at the waist without equipment. “

Gayowski was exhausted, hungry and cold.

“I couldn’t do it,” he recalled. “It was afternoon by then. I was about to give up. I thought I was going to die. I sat there for 10 minutes. I even took off my jacket and said I would allow myself to freeze at that point.

“Then I sat there and said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m not doing this.’ So I put on my jacket again and decided to go back to the valley.”

A cold, hungry, and exhausting second night confronted her. He pulled his arms out of his sleeves and leaned into the black, quiet forest and kept them as warm as he could.

“I have nothing to light a fire,” he says. “The only thing I could do was stick my head on the jacket and the warmth from the breath gave me a little warmth. And wrap my arms around myself. It gave me enough warmth to stop shaking a little.”

The next morning he changed his plans again and started uphill. But he soon crawled into the rough terrain. He was beginning to hallucinate, seeing and hearing things that were not there.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘I can’t do another night here, so what are you going to do?’ “,” He says. “I decided to go back up, but maybe I wouldn’t do it this time. I didn’t have the energy anymore, I was pulling myself up. It was crazy, serious threatening. I was talking a lot to myself.”

Gayowski’s voice becomes thick as he talks about the first moments he encounters his rescuers.

“I cried for help. I heard someone scream back, but I said to myself, ‘Don’t raise your hopes. You’re listening to things again, “he said.” I said “keep walking.” Then eventually I realized there were people there. It was a moment of serious relief. “

An emotional encounter happened. Rescuers had sandwiches, candy and hot chocolate for her. And warm clothes for him to wear.

It turned out that Gayowski was only 300 yards from his intended destination – the forest road that would take him back to the city. But he was even closer to a cleared area where a helicopter could land. Ironically, that helicopter pad that saved his life was carved by his father, who has worked as a brush cutter for Red for years.

“I just had to walk a little bit, and the search and rescue people just walked in front of me to make a path for me. I was tired,” he says.

Grateful to the community

The snake brought Gayowski back to the search headquarters, then was taken to hospital. He is being monitored for colds, dehydration, exhaustion and cuts and bruises suffered by noise decay. He must be making a full recovery.

But it will take some time for healing too mentally.

He says the experience, and being saved, have changed him.

“I’m just grateful, happy to be in a warm place, able to see my family and everything,” he says. “It was definitely a life-changing event.

“One of the paramedics said to me, ‘You know, a lot of people don’t get a second chance,'” he says. “He said, ‘Make sure you use it wisely.’

That really resonated with me. “

Gayowski says he is very grateful for the support of the community, and the hours and efforts spent by rescue crews searching for him.

“It’s a great moment of accomplishment, how many people care and how lucky I am to live in a place like this,” he says.

“I just want to say thank you, and to anyone else skiing, maybe think twice before you want to get under a rope.”

And he is taking the advice of paramedics by heart.

He plans to offer his services to the group that saved him – and to become a Search and Rescue volunteer himself.

