Julie Taymor, the director of “The Glorias”, knew Gloria Steinem long before reading Steinem’s memoir “Life on the Road” or deciding to turn the feminist and icon’s life story into a film. At least she believed it.

“I know her. I knew her before reading the book. I thought I knew her. I didn’t,” Taymor TheWrap said at the Sundance Film Festival. “When I read the book and learned about her early life, I thought I: “Oh my god, people have to see that.” It’s entertaining. It actually explains how someone can become the activist and the inspiration that she is. “

“The Glorias” premiered last month at Sundance and the film shows Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as two of four different women who play Steinem in different ages. And Taymor brings them all together to talk and interact about what she calls a “bus out of time”, a frame that helps the different moments and encounters of “life on the street” with an emotional connector connect to.

“It was a device that turned out to be very humanizing because you can see all the facets of Gloria Steinem,” said Taymor. “If you have this music that keeps popping up, it’s the seam between events. You really get everything from her, her discomfort. You make a tough face when you are someone like Gloria and you have a lot of vitriol and you get competition and you get naysayers. So what’s behind the smile? What is behind this exterior? “

Taymor emphasized that “The Glorias” is far from a traditional biopic, a film that takes place at different times, but the story of Steinem today and how it became a leading activist.

“I think at a time when we lack that and we are really always looking for leadership, she is the leader who listens,” said Taymor. “She’s a leader because she holds up other people. She helps them get up, and God knows we need it now.”

Sundance portraits from A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (exclusive photos)



Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard visit TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken in the Pando Art Gallery

