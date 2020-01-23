advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

I like to look at car sales charts – and make them – and we do this somewhat obsessively because it concerns electric vehicles and Tesla. From a static point of view today, looking at the worldwide sales of Tesla versus the worldwide sales of Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz (let Volkswagen Group or Toyota come along) and then looking at the market capitalization of Tesla (TSLA) compared to those companies can leave you scratch your head. (Full disclosure: I own Tesla shares. And I don’t expect to sell it for long.)

One way to reconcile the comparison is by assuming that “the market” (Wall Street) expects the sales of other car manufacturers to fall while Tesla’s sales increase. Yet there is still much to do from 367,200 annual sales to 10,974,600 annual sales. Visualizing large numbers can help, so here’s a graph:

Note: the graph above is interactive. It may not display properly on some devices. If it’s not good for you, I recommend viewing it on another computer (preferably one that doesn’t fit in your pocket). Alternatively you can view the static graph here.

Bear in mind that by 2025 Volkswagen Group itself wants to sell 3 million 100% electric vehicles per year.

I assume you can really conclude that major car manufacturers will collapse under their own weight, while Tesla is entering a sharp transition to electric vehicles. The Osborne effect is real and Capital One has already recognized that the residual value of luxury cars in Germany is being curbed by the competitiveness of the Tesla Model 3. However, I think the market still sees a large-scale collapse of traditional car companies as an unlikely event. I don’t think this together explains Tesla’s $ 100 billion market capitalization.

As our writer Frugal Moogal elegantly explained a few weeks ago when Tesla’s market capitalization was surprisingly already at a (now low) $ 88.6 billion, Tesla is more than an automaker. It has an energy department that sells and rents solar panels, solar panels on the roof and battery storage systems. It has a huge network of EV charging infrastructure in the US, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, Australia and elsewhere. And it has its R&D autonomy, which, according to Moogal, could be conservatively valued at $ 19 billion, because that’s what Cruise Automation was valued last year. All of these things are starting to add up, and as a very popular article said 11 days ago, Tesla’s full stack approach is unrivaled in the automotive industry.

I think much of Tesla’s appreciation is a combination of all these things, and much of it is basically ignored by people who can’t understand why Tesla is worth more than GM and Ford combined. My thoughts about the reason why there is a huge difference, however, come down to three things in addition to the ‘complete stack’ argument.

Who leads in the field of autonomy?

1. First of all, perhaps Tesla’s autonomous driving technology is valued much higher than $ 19 billion by all investors. Morgan Stanley estimated Waymo’s valuation last year at $ 105 billion, and that was after a 40% fall in value of $ 175 billion. If you think that Tesla’s autonomous work is better than that of Waymo – and many people do – then you might think that some of his activities alone are enormously undervalued. Personally, I had long expected this to be the case, but I’m not sure if the big money on Wall Street is thinking in the same direction, so let’s move on to another factor.

2. Tesla is a technology company. At its core, Tesla is a technology company. Let’s say it again – Tesla is a technology company. Although this has always been a core part of the Tesla brand and cars, I think that really means that we are starting to look under the sheets. In the past year, apart from some major improvements to Autopilot, Tesla has introduced many infotainment functions and software improvements to the car. As a owner, with a major update you have the feeling that you just have a brand new car, a huge Christmas gift. This is not a hyperbole. That in itself sets Teslas apart and attracts many buyers and wannabe buyers (many of whom will eventually buy a Tesla). However, it does also create potential revenue streams that no other automaker has within reach – because no other automaker is a tech company.

There is now an option to pay $ 10 / month for some infotainment functions. Tesla is about to add many more apps to the arenas of Tesla Theater and Tesla Arcade. This is likely to be a continuous process. If it wants to do this (and I think Wall Street is starting to expect this), Tesla can roll out the monthly cost for a few more items and increase the monthly rate at any time. Maybe this will all take years, but the potential is no less in 3 years, 4 years or 5 years. And if you can pay a $ 50,000 Tesla, there is a good chance that you will rationalize $ 20 or $ 30 per month for functions in a car that no other automaker can offer.

Perhaps even more than autonomy, I think fat cats from Wall Street look at Tesla’s infotainment and software leadership and see dollar signs in their eyes. Combine those functions with potential robotaxi service and you get a number of crazy multipliers. And who has a competitive product? (A good way to get an insanely high rating is to have a nasty monopoly in a large industry.)

3. Investing is about the future, not about simple spreadsheets and market rules. Many stock market people like to talk about spreadsheets and common assumptions about valuation calculations. I don’t think they are as important as they were made. At any given moment, the question that every investor has is “will this company improve more or less than anyone expects?” As long as you think that a company is heading towards a better future than you think other people think, you will be tempted to invest in that company. This applies as much at the BlackRock and SoftBank level as at the poor, low Zach level. They can move assumptions to change a spreadsheet at any time. The only question is whether they think they should be more optimistic than ABC. The only question is whether they think the market will get more into ABC as time goes on.

Tesla has been in the media for centuries. After repeatedly challenging those smears, it seems that Tesla has turned a corner and the market is reversing its position on the company and now thinks the future of TSLA looks brighter than expected. The sharp rise in share price has probably surprised every TSLA bull I know. I think we usually expected this to happen a year ago, and then we were thrown away by seeing the market go in the opposite direction for months due to misleading pessimism. Negative media coverage of Tesla, however, was just holding the company’s stock until the market decided that most of that negativity was a bunk bed.

So now the big question regarding Tesla’s “crazy valuation” is whether the market will be negatively or positively surprised by what Tesla is doing in the coming years. We will see.

