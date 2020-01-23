advertisement

CBS officially confirmed rumors of a large segment of Old Town Road at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Sunday’s show will feature a star-studded number featuring Lil Nas X alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey, and Diplo, Old Town Road’s remix partners. CBS also teases some “surprise guests” for the segment.

“Last year,” Old Town Road “was the subject of mixes and mashups that inspired different acts to be brought together to create a unique performance,” the official press release said.

advertisement

The network also announced a top-notch performance of “I Sing The Body Electric” by “Fame”. The performance will include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., and John Legend, along with Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, and Misty Copeland. Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and War and Contract.

Allen will also choreograph the segment that, according to CBS, will recognize “the importance of music education in schools by both long-time GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich and the Recording Academy”.

“Bringing together top-class artists such as Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell and Lang Lang on a stage makes my dream come true,” said Ehrlich travels after 40 Grammy ceremonies as executive producer. “Being able to do that on the GRAMMY stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

advertisement