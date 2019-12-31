advertisement

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday evening and tweeted the anchor as “false news”.

“It is fake news, it will always be Fredo for us. Should I post some of his dishonest interviews? In connection with bad reviews it would be out! He wrote, referring to a viral video this summer in which prime-time journalists reacted angrily to mentioning a character’s name in “The Godfather” The New York governor’s brother, Sean Hannity of Fox News, compares “Fredo” with “the N-word” for Italians.

Trump promoted a Breitbart play that was released at the end of the year, which also targeted the “Fredo” incident and promised a few more “embarrassing” Cuomo moments.

advertisement

Also read: Sean Hannity has Chris Cuomo’s back after CNN Host’s verbal abuse about ‘Fredo’ insult has come up

A representative from Cuomo and CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s attack.

Trump has also retweeted a video he tweeted once in November that shows a dubbed Cuomo clip that calls his mother, former New York First Lady Matilda Cuomo, over a CNN set. Trump’s voice is recorded to offer his mother answers to Cuomo’s comments.

Most of the time Trump’s voice only calls Cuomo and CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash “bad news”.

CNN’s 10 Most Popular News Shows, From Don Lemon to Anderson Cooper (Photos)

The network’s main daily news programs, based on total viewers in April 2016

CNN has a variety of programs that are moderated by different anchor groups. Some viewers prefer legal hosts like Chris Cuomo, while others prefer polarizing characters like Don Lemon. But who is the most popular? We’re glad we asked on your behalf because here are CNN’s 10 most popular daily news programs based on total viewers *.

* Figures from April 2016.

advertisement