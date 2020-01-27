advertisement

Scottish actor Brian Cox said he regrets becoming a CBE and will never accept becoming a knight.

The Dundee-born star said he should have “thought better” after accepting the honor in 2003 for his drama services.

Cox, 73, campaigned for independence from Scotland and said he didn’t think he would be named a gentleman because of it.

But he insisted that he would refuse it anyway because he felt uncomfortable with the royal family and the system of honors.

He said, “When I became CBE, I did it at a time when I should have thought better, but I accepted it because I’m inconsistent.

“Now I would never be a knight. I wouldn’t want to do that.

“A CBE is generally a precursor to obtaining a knight title. I got my CBE some time ago and have been so active in Scottish independence.

“They are determined to keep the queen, she goes with the nine meters, we don’t get rid of her. It will never be a real republic.”

Cox won the award for best actor in a television series for his role as media mogul Logan Roy in Succession to the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

He was speaking on Marc Maron’s podcast.

Earlier this month, New York-based Cox sparked controversy after confessing to being a regular cannabis smoker.

His comments saw him abandoned as the owner of a daycare center for retirees in Dundee.

