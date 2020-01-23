advertisement

The hair artist and founder of the brand Nikita G gave birth to a beautiful little girl Kross Marjorie-Rose, affectionately called Ky Ky, a few months ago, whom her disciples saw growing before their eyes. Then one day, Kross appeared on their calendar … bald (and even more amazing). Her little curly hair was gone. Nikita had shaved everything after researching and discovering that her baby was suffering from eczema, a “cradle cap” – a common condition that caused her baby girl to itch her hair.

One day, Kross ‘godmother joked about Kross’ haircut. “Her godmother said,” Why don’t you shave, the poor girl is so uncomfortable. “” What started out as a joke let Nikita think for days until she decided to take the plunge. “I called her godmother and said,” I’m doing it tomorrow, bring a razor when you come! “. She laughed at the thought that I was joking, because I joke a lot. I was absolutely serious. The next morning, when we talked, I said,” Don’t forget the razor! “Of course she came and forgot the razor. I found a pack of razors in the cupboard, so in my head it was supposed to be. My husband, his godmother and I went there and I don’t regret it. “

Eczema is common in babies. “Once I did the proper research, I realized how common it was. Indians, Africans and people from many other cultures do it and that is completely normal, “she said. “It started with her scratching her scalp and tearing her hair out. It broke my heart to watch her itch and remove it to the point of bleeding. Before he had a chance to heal, she scratched again just above the open wound during her next meal. “

Desperately seeking relief, Nikita tried certain natural remedies that have been recommended to cure both. “He would go away and come back right away.”

So let’s go. In the black community, hair is coveted like the crowning of a woman. So when Nikita told her relatives about it, they begged her not to cut it.

“Everyone said ‘no’ and begged me not to do it. They also didn’t know the reasons why I wanted to do it. I knew I was going to do it anyway, but I was just curious to see how our community would respond to it. “

“Many people love my daughter. Whether individuals from our family online or our family in their true physical form. I told our families why and when I would do it because I knew they loved it and that I would like to be away from the journey it is taking. Although some disagreed, everyone respected our decision as parents. “

“Hair is such an important part of the black community when it comes to raising little girls. We already have to deal with so many things because of our hair, so I was more than afraid to do it. Her godmother and I are both experienced estheticians, so we did a ton of research before making this decision. In the black community, you grow up hearing that your hair is your beauty. I totally disagree with this. I intend to constantly remind her that her hair is not her beauty because her true beauty is her character, the person she will be inside. “

Since cutting all of Ky’s hair, Nikita says, “The itching has gone down tremendously because I was able to treat the crib directly. It was a great trip.”

To follow Nikita G and Kross Marjorie-Rose, here.

