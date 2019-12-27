advertisement

I once heard a terrible joke about the bagpipes: they are not a musical instrument. You are a breathalyzer. Hit her and if the sound doesn’t make you kill yourself, you’re not drunk enough.

I was born in a Protestant family in Belfast in 1965. When I went to Campbell College, it was no wonder that my father said I was going to learn to play the bagpipes. I was skeptical, but as soon as a practice chant was pressed into my hand, I was enchanted.

advertisement

Of course, the big highland bagpipe in Irish is a symbol – for Scottish planters and British army regiments. But those who have played a Pibroch skillfully cannot deny the fascinating beauty of the instrument. As a young man, I had no head for such a symbolic policy: playing pipes was a way to popularity and free drinks for life.

My father gave me a series of Uilleann pipes was a deep statement. He was a Northern Irish judge and was Secretary of the Interior in Stormont in 1969

All of that changed when I opened a gift from my father and brought out a new chanter and a new bag. My heart jumped. It was a series of Uilleann pipes. As a Highland Piper, I had a lot of Scottish repertoire in my fingers, but I had listened to The Chieftans and Liam O’Flynn on The Brendan Voyage and was convinced of a Robbie Hannan concert: The Uilleann pipes were more versatile than their Scottish counterparts.

My first tune was a greeting from harpist Turlough O’Carolan called Fanny Power. O’Carolan was blind, so when I practiced I had to imagine the melodious voice of Power or the delightful lines of her face that had created such a beautiful melody. I was intrigued by the instrument and pipes came to me on their own, so I was soon a good pipe for advanced players. But that quickly drove me into the buffer.

My father gave me a series of Uilleann pipes was a deep statement. He was a Northern Irish judge and had been Home Secretary in Stormont in 1969. He was a reforming unionist who had been Terence O’Neill’s right hand. What he told me was that he believed Ireland’s cultural psyche could overcome sectarianism.

I was inspired to register for the Willie Clancy Week, the piping festival in Co Clare. I jumped into my first hour full of hope. Then someone muttered, “Here comes Britain.” I felt intimidated. somehow I was an outsider, an Ulster Prod who, despite his enthusiasm, was not welcome. A cultural intruder.

From that moment on, every time I took classes, I could hear the murmurs and feel the disapproving looks. I suspect part of it was paranoia, but part of it was definitely not. One evening I was talking to a girl in the pub when I heard her friends disapprovingly saying, “I don’t know what she’s doing to him! He’s C of E!”

However, I stayed with it and became good enough to attend the sessions that led me to Belfast’s nationalist pubs. One evening I was in a nationalist bar when someone told me there are some people who are very unhappy. I was there and should go immediately.

My enthusiasm for the Uilleann Pipes quickly waned; I didn’t really see the point of playing when I couldn’t express myself properly. And I didn’t want to end up with knee protection – or worse endanger my father – so my love for the Uilleann tubes was soon gone. They gradually disappeared from my life. I have little doubt that I would have become a highly competent Uilleann Piper, although I might have felt the regulators to be a struggle. (Not everyone?)

It is the task of the nationalist community to convince the Ulster that there is a place for them on the entire island

You can learn a lesson from that. Now that Irish politics has matured from these dark days, it is easier to see that in the north, although sectarian paranoia may have been historically caused by the dominance of Unionism, the rich, powerful seams of Celtic die across the island Irish culture creates subconscious fears in the northern Protestant community.

Just as the Uilleann pipes are bluntly more of a musical instrument than the big Highland bagpipes, so Irish culture knows – the culture of myth, the Celtic Church, Irish music, Irish language, Yeats, Joyce and goodness, who and who what else – is it compared broadly with what? The celebration of 1690 and the pride of the Battle of the Somme. Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with them, but they’re bad in comparison.

My conclusion is not intuitive: the nationalist community has a duty. It is up to the nationalists to convince the Ulster that there is a place for them all over the island and that their culture will survive in a tsunami of Celtic riches. How this could be achieved is up for debate. Otherwise, the paranoia will continue with unpredictable consequences.

Finally, I would like to explain my highlight as Uilleann Piper. It was the day I took a horn pipe from Liam O’Flynn. As we sat in a circle around him, I was surrounded by colleagues enriched with legendary Irish names. After giving melodies to other whistlers like Ronan, Conor and Oisín, Liam turned to me.

“What’s your name?” He asked. “Robert,” I replied. He looked confused. “Welcome, Robert,” he finally said. We knowingly considered each other for a moment. “So let’s play a tune!” He said with a grin. That grin meant the world to me.

Robert Porter comes from Belfast, lives in London and is a former lawyer

advertisement