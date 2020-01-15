advertisement

Not so long ago, it was difficult for the foreign teams touring India to get used to the conditions. Attacking the Indian bowler on easy-going gates remained a challenge for most teams. But the times have changed.

With more bilateral series taking place in recent years and the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing a role, overseas players are now more familiar with the Indian wickets.

David Warner is one such example.

advertisement

The Australian opening player, who has regularly participated in the IPL, knows the Indian conditions like the back of his hand.

And on Tuesday, it was his undefeated win of 128 that led Australia to a convincing 10-wicket win over India in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ ALSO |

Warner becomes fastest Australian with 5000 ODI runs

“(The IPL) allows us to compete against Indian wickets and you have a lot of net bowlers and resources to do better in these conditions. The gates are always great,” said Warner.

Although he hasn’t played too many ODIs in India, he likes to play in this part of the world. “I love coming here, I love playing cricket, I love the fans, I love what India brings. You always have the feeling of being welcomed here with open arms. We have so many resources here. They have a great bowling alley, great staff, the venue staff are absolutely fantastic, and the facilities are second to none, ”he said.

“It’s very rare to go in the middle and practice. We’re very grateful for that. I think every nation that comes here will say the same thing,” Warner said.

Warner played an ODI after almost six months and was happy to hit the mold. “For us, it was about coming here and trying to make a name for ourselves where we left off at the World Cup …” said Warner.

“It’s our first ODI this summer and it’s gone, but for us it’s about delivering clinical benefits every time we go out there. We have a lot of people together. We eat very well.”

READ ALSO |

Warner, Finch Centuries helped Australia complete the 10 wicket win – as it happened

Chasing India’s 255 was not an easy task for Australia. With Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, Indian pacemakers were likely to pose challenges. But Warner made sure to support his other opening player, Aaron Finch, and help the team get home.

“We complement each other on the field, but we are great buddies on the field, and I think we know each other’s games and personalities so well that we can now have honest conversations when we play punches that we would not play , We calm each other down and just complement each other. It’s just great to go outside and play the way we do, ”said Warner about his partnership with Finch.

“When he leaves, I know what my role is, and when I leave, he knows what his role is, and we communicate that immediately.” I think that’s the best thing about our partnership. It works very well. It’s great and I absolutely love it and he loves it and hopefully we can continue to look forward to the next World Cup, ”said Warner.

READ ALSO |

“Bad day in office” – Shikhar Dhawan after India’s defeat against Australia

Australian Bumrah said about Bumrah: “It’s about being nice, and yet I can’t imagine someone like Brett Lee almost coming in from the border and just tumbling in there and suddenly it takes 150 km / h for a while to get used to it. This is a great skill of Bumrah. So he always cut a good figure as a child and you just have to look very closely, he also has great changes. “

“If I have to give advice and that too, you have to be nice and calm. His bouncers surprise you, his Yorkers surprise you and when he throws the change away, it’s very, very difficult. It’s as if Lasith Malinga was closed hurled 140 km / h in its heyday and hurled it, but you knew you would get it A Yorker or a bouncer, but how do you want to play that and that’s unique? he said.

advertisement