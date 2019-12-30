advertisement

The Netflix-animated Oscar contender combines music and sound design to create both love and danger.

Film composer Dan Levy, nominated by Annie, has never worked in animation before working on Jérémy Clapin’s inventive “I Lost My Body” partnership. “He told me it was about being trapped in fate and that I could change fate with my music,” Levy said of the filmmaker. It was a sense of empowerment in this existential, graphic secret of a severed hand trying to reconnect with her body – by far the boldest animated feature of the season.

“I knew I could make the film’s music,” added Levy. “So I started with this theme of fate with the hand (called Rosalie) and the melody of the flashback of childhood in black and white.” Music. But he finally won him over. Levy also wanted melody and strings for the parallel love story between the young man who lost his hand, Naofel (Dev Patel), and a librarian, Gabrielle (Alia Shawkat), who revives his passion for life. They also went back and forth until the composer weakened the director’s resistance.

“I had to fight for melodies and strings (with the Sinfonia Pop Orchestra),” said Levy. “In the first scene, in which you meet in the lobby of your apartment and talk on the intercom, I started with the synthesizer and slowly slipped into the strings. He agreed to it. In the end, I had the mix of everything. But when Naofel follows Gabrielle to the subway and library, it’s difficult because the subway is noisy. But I said to Jérémy, we have to admit that we need love music or he’ll be like a stalker. “Again the composer was convincing.

However, the director was firmly convinced that the dangerous hand journey through Paris should be more abstract, structured and rougher. It required an emotional dimension that could best be conveyed through the composer’s use of synthesizers. But here a discussion about the mix of score and sound design became an integral part of their strategy.

“Jérémy asked for a lot of descent (synthesizer) for the sequences by hand,” said Levy. “But what he didn’t notice at first was that he was talking about sound design. And we had a lot of back and forth with the sound people, which was really interesting because sometimes the sound was really music and sometimes the music was stronger than the sound. The blurring was really the job of the engineer. ”

“I liked the way the music fits the sound design and it’s not even music anymore,” added Clapin. “Very melodic to something else. It sounds very organic. It’s really like editing. “

Ultimately, the balance between strings and synthesizers ensured musical unity in “I Lost My Body”. Levy added: “The first time I saw the finished film was in Cannes. It was really emotional for me, but the power of the film only grabbed me for the second time. “

