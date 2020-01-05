advertisement

Courtney Thursfield’s body transformation proves that long-term weight loss doesn’t mean hunger.

After Courtney Thursfield left home and became pregnant in her mid-twenties, she had gone from a healthy 60 kg teen to a 90 kg mother.

It was a combination of full-time employment, caring for her child and injuring her knee that made the weight build up easily. Courtney and her partner chose to go on a regular basis, and she stopped training because of her injury.

“We would take food to go or go through meals three to four days a week,” says the mother of Body + Soul.

“We didn’t take care of ourselves at all and we only ate whatever we wanted. Before I had my daughter, we didn’t eat at home very often at all, and when we did, our portion sizes were way too big and we had seconds of meals quite often. “

It was only when her daughter was four that Courtney realized that she had to stop using “baby weight as an excuse” for her weight gain.

“It just clicked that a four-year-old mother didn’t have a baby weight – I was just overweight and unhealthy,” she recalls. “I wanted to be able to run after my daughter, I wanted to go out and get dressed, and I just had to let go of everything.”

Determined to change her life, Courtney signed Healthy Mummy’s meal plan. 14 months later, she lost 27 kg and managed to keep it away for another six months.

This is how she managed to change her body and her life.

Courtney’s diet

Before her weight loss, Courtney’s diet consisted of fried chicken, burgers, and lots of diet coke. She completely eliminated all three and exchanged them for healthier decisions.

“No more fried food, no more shoots, no more soft drinks. I was a very big diet cola drinker and I stopped eating as soon as I started eating better. “

She tracked her calorie intake, reduced portion sizes and takeaway dishes were a thing of the past.

“I have about 16,000 calories to play with every day, and I make sure that I choose the meals that I really like,” Courtney explains.

“We bought new bowls and plates that were smaller than our old ones. This made it much easier to make sure the portions were correct. I also made sure to choose healthy meal options that I liked. There is no point in eating healthy. I made sure to enjoy what I cook and eat. “

This is what a typical day looks like for you on a plate

Breakfast: A smoothie with frozen banana, almond milk, ice cream and a healthy mummy smoothie mixture.

Having lunch: Brown rice cake with avocado and cheese or salami and cheese.

Afternoon Snack: A tasty sweet treat, usually a piece of homemade slice or biscuit.

Dinner: Chicken, broccoli and cashew pan or chicken laksa.

Dessert: Snickers Mousse or a microwave chocolate lava cake.

Courtney’s workout routine

After Courtney recovered from her knee injury, she returned to the netball. She now also ensures that she stays active all week, whether in the form of workouts at home or a relaxed walk.

“I play netball once a week, make two to three half-hour exercise videos and go as often as I can,” she says of her weekly exercise program. “I go to school with my daughter every day and on weekends we try to take at least a one-hour family walk.”

Courtney on the biggest challenge

A child’s mother admits that the biggest challenge has been to revise her diet.

“I had to change my mindset, food was always what it wanted,” she continues. “Now I have to make sure I’ve planned everything, prepared everything I can, and have everything ready to go to every meal.”

But even though it was a “hard” trip that wasn’t quick, Courtney says the hard work was and is worth it.

“Every little loss is fantastic. My weight has not dropped, but has slowly and steadily loosened and made maintenance easier. “

