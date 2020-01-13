advertisement

The Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) celebrated a comfortable 2-0 win over AIFF’s Indian Arrows development team at Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday. Naocha Singh scored in the 44th minute before Princewill Emeka doubled the lead in the 79th minute.

After winning the Imphal Derby, TRAU did everything possible to increase the pressure from the start and didn’t let Indian Arrows remain in possession for long.

The home team pressed hard and forced the young Arrows to make mistakes when they were in possession of the ball. Emeka remained a constant threat, circling the Arrows defense and forcing Bikash Yumnam to lose the ball in the penalty area in the 12th minute, which allowed Emeka to crack the goal, but he shot straight at Jongte in goal.

However, TRAU’s persistence paid off during the break. In the 44th minute, Wahengbam Luwang’s corner hit Naocha Singh in the penalty area. With a flood of blue and white shirts in the penalty area, he hit just the right thing to overtake the goalkeeper and give the visitor half the lead. Time.

In the 79th minute, TRAU doubled his lead when Emeka received a beautifully weighted pass from Phalguni Singh on the turn. With a gentle first touch, Emeka took it beyond its marker and put it home through Jongte’s legs to seal three points for his side.

Indian Arrows remains rooted in last place in the Hero I-League, while TRAU climbed to sixth place in the table.

