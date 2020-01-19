advertisement

Debutante TRAU FC continued its triumphal march when he defeated third-placed Churchill Brothers FC 2-1 in an I-League game on Sunday.

The visiting team based in Imphal used their chances for the third time in a row.

TRAU FC shot down the first blood in the 15th minute with a header from Gerard Williams. FC Churchill Brothers restored parity after 30 minutes after a header from Abu Bakr after a corner kick, but the home team lost the game due to an own goal due to the incorrect rebound from custodian Jafar Mondal.

TRAU FC is now eighth with 11 points from eight games, while Churchill Brothers remains third with 10 points from six games.

TRAU FC played its second game in Goa within seven days and, as expected, started with an offensive grade. The I-League debutant earned a corner kick within the first 20 seconds, but didn’t make the most of the opportunity.

TRAU made a second attempt and hit the target in the third minute, but a good shot from Churchill’s Jaffar Mondal ensured the home team was not embarrassed at the start of the game.

However, the visitor did not give up and his line of attack from Naocha, Emeka and Krishnanada kept the Churchill defense busy on a regular basis.

Due to the constant efforts of TRAU, the first blood was drawn in the 15th minute. After a short corner, followed by a cross from TRAU’s Meitei to the long post, Williams made no mistake when he came from close range to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Churchill was unsettled by TRAU’s early lead and attempted a comeback, but his efforts were thwarted by a visitor’s disciplined line of defense. From the 20th minute it increased the attack speed and looked more organized.

Churchill restored parity in the 30th minute when a mistake by TRAU’s Mithun Samanta headered the ball from Abu Bakar into a corner of the goal.

The game afterwards was a mix of effort at both ends, but it was the visitor who dominated the first half that ended in the 1-1 result.

The second half started with renewed pressure from TRAU to take the lead. His efforts soon brought results, but due to a blatant mistake by Churchill goalkeeper Jafar Mondal, who tried to clear the ball after a corner kick from Meitei, he landed in his own goal in the 54th minute.

Subsequently, TRAU led most of the attack, while the home team looked helpless in their attempts to equalize. The TRAU defense played a key role, curtailed Churchill’s Willis Plaza and offered him no clear chance throughout the game.

The Manipur team continued their efforts to expand their leadership, but failed to take advantage of the opportunities that resulted.

