Punjab FC will host Gokulam Kerala FC at an important I-League Kerala clash on Monday at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

There is very little choice between the two teams as Punjab is in second place in the points table with 11 points from eight games after a series of seven unbeaten games. Gokulam has now won 50% of his six games and is fourth with 10 points. A win on Monday means a serious title push for both sides.

Continuing the similarities, both Punjab and Gokulam have scored ten goals and rely on two foreign attackers for most of their goals. For the host, the two Cameroonians Dipanda Dicka and the Brazilian Sergio Barboza scored six goals, while Trinidad Marcus Joseph and Ugandan Henry Kisekka have so far scored seven goals for the guest.

Dicka gave an insight into the couples and Punjab thinking a day before the game and said: “It will be a very difficult game, but we are playing at home. I think that both Kisekka and I will do our best to win this match and continue to fight for the title there. “

Joseph, the captain of Gokulam Kerala, also shared his thoughts for Gokulam: “We have to keep our nerve and make sure there are no mistakes we have made in our last few games. The win over East Bengal has raised morale and we need to keep the momentum going. If we make no mistakes, we could win the game and get all three points.

When asked if he was an inspiration to the other players, Joseph humbly downplayed it and said, “It’s about teamwork and about combining well with the players to win the match. All players go out of their way and with their help we can win games. We train hard and the effort is our inspiration to play well.

Punjab also conceded ten goals in the defense area, two more than their visitors, but two goals to show that one is better than Gokulam.

All indicators point to a final competition in the Ludhiana on Monday afternoon.

The game is scheduled for an afternoon from 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Dsport and FanCode.

