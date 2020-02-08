advertisement

Real Kashmir is one of the most popular teams in the I-League, and on Saturday evening their enthusiastic soccer players gave their fans another reason to celebrate. The visiting team surprised Gokulam Kerala FC, one of the favorites for the title, with a 1-0 win in front of a large crowd at Corporation Stadium.

This was the team’s third trotting away win, scoring 15 points, just two points behind second-placed Punjab FC, while Gokulam remained 14 points. Mohun Bagan leads the table with 23 points.

It was an unforgettable game for the guys from Fernando Santiago Valera. They dominated the game and owned the ball 70 percent of the time. They had seven shots on the goal, against that of cashmere.

But the visitor managed to turn this into a goal and take the three crucial points home with them. For this, the team would have to thank the coach’s son again.

Mason Robertson was the match winner when his 50th-minute goal, his fifth goal of the season, sealed the win. Four minutes after the start of the second half, he headed an excellent cross from his captain Loveday Enyinnaya on the left flank.

Gokulam was hit by the gate and spread over the entire half of Kashmir. But skippers Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka didn’t exactly find their golden touch – they had come into this match with five goals each – the equalization never came.

Gokulam even had striker S. Rajesh to replace defender Wungngayam Muirang to sharpen the attack, and he had several chances, but a poor finish didn’t let the team down for the first time this season.

Kashmir, on the other hand, was determined to defend itself strongly. And it worked. Phurba Lachenpa, who was later named man-of-the-match, did an excellent job under the bar.

