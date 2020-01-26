advertisement

Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj hit the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday for lack of coverage of the I-League games. He felt “horrified and cheated” by the parents’ false promises.

“I feel horrified and cheated that AIFF @ILeagueOfficial WIEDER has abandoned us clubs because of a cover ban, although this was planned – @IndianFootball DSports or instat or Reliance – who do we ask for cover? False promises from everyone @eastbengalfc @Mohun_Bagan, ”he tweeted.

In December 2018, AIFF announced that the stations would reduce TV coverage of the I-League.

Then, last November, the AIFF was active as an I-League broadcaster in DSport for three years, but even then the overall standard of broadcasting I-League games was below average.

The game between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown “for technical reasons”, while the live feed during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani remained empty.

