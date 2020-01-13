advertisement

Punjab FC hosted league leader Mohun Bagan in Ludhiana at a major I-League clash on Tuesday. Punjab FC finished third, while the Kolkata heavyweight was at the top of the table.

Both teams are in a hot phase: Mohun Bagan currently has four wins and Punjab FC have also been unbeaten in their last six games. However, the visitor has a superior 3: 1 record, one of which ends in a standoff.

Mohun Bagan has been well served by its Spanish imports. Joseba Beitia in midfield, Fran Gonzales in midfield and Fran Morante in the center of the defense.

Youngsters such as Nongdamba Naorem, Sk. Sahil and Subha Ghosh also spoke on the pitch and helped Vicuna’s team to perform some striking performances.

Punjab, on the other hand, remained unbeaten, but has not crossed the finish line more than once. Brazilian striker Sergis Barbosa, Cameroonian veteran Dipanda Dicka and talented young Makan Chote have scored the goals for the Punjab team.

NEROCA welcomes Real Kashmir in an encounter that you absolutely must win

NEROCA FC have not won in their last four games. In an I-League game in Imphal on Tuesday, NEROCA FC meets Real Kashmir FC.

Neroca started the season unsettled and currently ranks 10th in the eleven-member league with five points, while Real Kashmir is ninth. The two teams desperately need a win to get out of the bottom half of the points table.

The Orange Brigade, which is trained by Gift Rai Khan, has found it difficult to gel as a coherent unit, despite the fact that it has top-class players in its ranks. Boubacar Diarra and Zico Sekle showed brilliant sparks straight away, but tried hard to score goals.

The “snow leopards”, however, scored four goals this season, which confirms the observation of Diarra. However, the team from Srinagar go into the game with a win and a draw in the last two games. She lost five points and made the game a must on Tuesday.

