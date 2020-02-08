advertisement

Mohun Bagan receives a rejuvenated Punjab FC at Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, who is currently six points clear of his next challenger, Punjab FC, with 23 points from ten games, will try to consolidate his position in the second phase of the tournament.

The challenge for the Punjab visiting team will be more difficult as they cannot afford to lose more points and continue to slide behind the leaders. The Ludhiana team made some gains in the transfer window earlier this year by signing a handful of players, including former Mohun Bagan defender Eze Kingsley.

“This is a nine point game for us. We have to win and bring the gap to three points. A draw will not satisfy us either, ”said Yan Law, head coach of Punjab FC. Law, who represented the country in the U19 selection, has its roots in the city and is aware of the opponent’s traditional power.

Mohun Bagan gained momentum after a shaky start and has secured four victories in the last five games to lead the table halfway. The home team have every reason to be optimistic, but Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna tried to be careful before the game against Punjab FC.

“Punjab is a good team and they combine well thanks to some great individuals in their team. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready for the challenge, ”said Vicuna.

Mohun Bagan is likely to miss injured defender Daniel Cyrus, but Vicuna hoped his team could keep the form they have taken in the last three games.

