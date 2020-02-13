Sparks fly when Chennai City plays Gokulam Kerala. Wednesday evening was no exception.

In an I-League game that brought exciting end-to-end football, the Kerala Club secured a much-needed 1-0 win over the defending champion. The winner was scored in the 79th minute by Gokulam’s captain Marcus Joseph.

The Trinidad striker will not forget this goal quickly. Gokulam, who not only avenged the 2-3 defeat at home last month, but also ended a loss to the Chennai men in three games.

All of these three games were won with identical 3: 2 margins. This game may not have been a peat festival, but there was no shortage of thrills as both sides were determined to attack throughout the game.

Statistics show that Chennai enjoyed 52 percent ownership of Gokulams 48, and that the former had 13 shots on the gate to the 12 of the latter. There was actually very little that separated the two.

There was really little to separate before the game started; Both had 14 points from 10 games. However, the win brought Gokulam in third place with 17 points behind Mohun Bagan (26) and Punjab FC (17). Chennai has dropped to sixth place.

The guys from Akbar Nawas will definitely ruin the various opportunities they have, especially for Adolfo Miranda. They were disappointed by poor finish and several times by excellent performance by Gokulam goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid.

His counterpart was also a busy man. Nauzet Santana brought in some brilliant saves, including one by a Long Ranger by Joseph, 12 minutes after the game started.

However, the Gokulam skipper managed to hit him 12 minutes before the end. He went online with a great minus pass from Atuheire Kipson, the Ugandan who made his debut. It turned out to be an inspired substitution; He had replaced Nathaniel Garcia just a minute earlier.

Chennai, cheered on by his enthusiastic followers, struggled to balance, but that night belonged to Gokulam.

The result: Chennai City 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala 1 (Marcus Joseph 78).