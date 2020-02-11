advertisement

Super-sub Abdoulaye Kanoutes double pack led Aizawl FC to their first home win in the I-League when the team celebrated a 2-0 win over TRAU FC at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday.

Aizawl coach Stanley Rozario made only one change after his XI match against Quess East Bengal and called Joe Zoherliana into the lineup. TRAU, however, made four changes. Dinesh Singh replaced the suspended Sandeep Singh. Deepak Devrani was also recalled, led by Nigerian duo Joseph Olaleye and Yinka Sunday Ayeni.

RELATIVE

Company teams could be represented in the I-League, whose squad should be limited to 30 players

advertisement

Aizawl dominated possession in the first half, but was not inspired from the start. TRAU struggled to ward off a threat while in possession of the ball, and the team was lucky enough not to be left behind in the 31st minute. Paul Ramfangzuava’s delightful lop met William Lalnunfela, who braked him before crossing Deepak Devrani and shooting a volley towards the goal, but it was held by Mithun Samanta.

Samanta scored another good parade five minutes later to avoid Matt Veron’s left turn and keep the score constant during the break.

The second half started slowly but has come to life in the last fifteen minutes. TRAU almost went through Captain Princewill Emeka, but his half volley flew past the post.

In the 76th minute, Lalthlalova’s impeccable cross from the left met the substitute canoe, who rose above Devrani and retired him 1-0.

Kanoute rounded off a nice win for Aizawl 11 minutes later when skipper Alfred Jaryan’s thunderbolt of a free kick hit Samanta’s back from the bottom of the crossbar. Kanoute was in the right place at the right time when he shot the ball home to double his team’s lead.

The result gives Aizawl 14 points, while TRAU remains fourth with one point more than the Mizo side.

– Indian Arrows, Neroca plays goalless –

Indian arrows vigorously defended to hold host Neroca to a goalless draw in their I-League encounter at Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday.

Neroca climbs into the eighth place in the table with 12 points from so many games, while Arrows is at the bottom with eight points from 11 games.

advertisement