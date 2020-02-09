advertisement

Jan Muzangu became the savior of Chennai City FC when his injury winner led the defending champion to a 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Sunday.

The game seemed to end in a draw until the 84th minute, but turned in the last 10 minutes and all three goals were scored during that time.

Katsumi Yusa gave Chennai City the lead in the 85th minute, which was neutralized two minutes later by Mizo striker Mapuia’s third goal of the season. Muzangu then put it beyond the host, with his first I-League goal deep into extra time.

The win brought Chennai City from 10 games to 14 points and fifth place in the I-League table, while Churchill remained seventh with 13 points from nine games.

Churchill had his sights on a goal early, but failed to bother the Chennai city goalkeeper while the visiting team concentrated their attacks through Muangu. The visitor had the lion’s share of possession, but the home team had more shots on goal until half-time.

Churchill’s Trinidad striker Willis Plaza, who failed to convince in the first half, had a good chance early in the second half when Portuguese Socrates Pedro played him in the penalty area, but Plaza’s chip was good from Chennai City’s goalkeeper Nauzet Santana saved .

Dawda Cessay had two more shots on goal and Plaza hit the crossbar with a header when the home team pushed for a winner. Churchill’s coach Bernardo Tavarez, as expected, prevailed against Israel Gurung and Mapuia to help the trio of Cessay, Pedro and Plaza chase a winner.

The opening goal came when Fito played a nice ball from the Churchill half towards Katsumi, the latter bringing his run to perfection. The Japanese made no mistake when they left Kithan behind in the clinical goal.

Churchill struck back two minutes later when Glan found Martin’s plaza in the box tossed to Ponif Vaz on the right. Ponif’s flank saw Mapuia rise above his marker to throw a header over Santana and pull parity.

However, there was a late drama when Muzangu scored in the third minute of stoppage time. Vijay played through Muzangu, who raced into the box to get past one defender and away from another to push him past Kithan and give his team a decisive victory.

