Indian Arrows prevailed against captain Vikram Pratap Singh, who, in the 59th minute, upset a 10-man East Bengal in the 1-0 win in the I-League on Saturday at Kalyani Stadium.

The excellent performance of the second win on the bottom developer side would not have changed their position on the table, but it would be a moral boost for the young touring riders.

EB kept Arrows under pressure by planning multiple moves and earning three of its twelve corners in the first five minutes.

However, the raids by the Red-Gold Brigade did not bring the desired result, as the strikers underperformed. Arrows’ diligent defense, led by goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte, made it more difficult for EB.

Arrows gained confidence towards the end of the first half and improved his game to put pressure on EB’s defense after changing positions.

Nikhil Raj went to Givson Singh, who rolled him on his right. Vikram shot a sharp shot around the clock to get Arrows in the lead.

EB showed despair, but could not find the balance. Effective striker Ansumana Kromah struck in the 63rd minute. The Liberian scored a goal within minutes, but was marked as offside. In the 85th minute he missed a sitter.

EB, who shot 24 shots at the goal, was even more embarrassed. A frustrated Marcos de la Espada had his second yellow and thus a red in the last moments before the fourth loss of the host. In a sporty gesture, the EB fans cheered the Arrows boys for their brave show.

THE RESULTS:

Indian Arrows 1 (Vikram Pratap Singh 59) defeated East Bengal 0.

