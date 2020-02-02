advertisement

Gokulam Kerala managed to end TRAU’s winning streak in four games, but would not be too happy with the result. However, the Manipur team would not complain about the 1-1 draw in their I-League game on Sunday at Corporation Stadium.

TRAU’s technical director L. Nandakumar Singh had admitted on the eve of the game that he would be happy with one point. His players didn’t let him down, though coach Dimitris Dimitriou was fired last week after leading the team to victory for the fourth consecutive time.

Not easy

TRAU knew that a fifth trot win would not be easy, as Gokulam is one of the strongest teams and has tremendous support at home.

A crowd of over 10,000 spectators had come to cheer Gokulam, which made his intentions clear right after the kick-off. Captain Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka put the TRAU defense under constant pressure and were well supported by Nathaniel Garcia.

It looked like it was only a matter of time before the host took the lead. And in the 22nd minute, but with the help of the visitor.

TRAU paid the price for not putting Joseph’s short corner out of danger. The ball returned to the Gokulam skipper, whose shot from goalkeeper Mithun Samantha was not collected properly. Kisekka attacked and pushed the ball home.

The second half also started with an attack by Gokulam, which opened up some good chances. But it was TRAU who found the goal, the equalization almost came against the course of the game.

Drag level

A great long ball from Laishram Singh brought Joseph Olaleye, who came on for Ngangbam Singh after the break, to the right wing. The Nigerian dribbled past Wungngayam Muirang and put a precise cross into the box. After Princewill Emeka failed twice in a row, Krishnananda Singh hit the ball on the roof of the net and scored 1-1.

Gokulam tried hard to strike back, but he couldn’t implement any of the various options that came up.



Churchill beats Neroca 4-1



Comeback player Willis Plaza lived up to his reputation with one goal and two assists when Churchill Brothers celebrated a 4-1 win over Neroca FC on Sunday.

Ponif Vaz (5th), Willis Plaza (35th), Vinil Poojary (65th) and Israil Gurung (90th + 1st) scored goals for Churchill Brothers, while Philip Tettey (26th) scored once for Neroca FC.

Churchill Brothers now has 13 points from eight games and is fifth in the points table.

Neroca saw the return of Singam Subhash Singh – his first-season hero of the league, who made a move in Real Kashmir FC’s transfer window in January.

The first half started with an intense game when the home team drew their first blood from a corner in the 5th minute. The corner found an unmarked Ponif Vaz in front of the gate who slammed it home for his team to give them an early lead.

It was very difficult to choose between the two teams, as there was little separation from head to toe.

Neroca’s efforts to equalize finally paid off when the ball fell on striker Philip Tettey, who missed a defender, and then James Kithan on Churchill to score a commendable goal with a 26-minute lead ,

With one goal per goal, Churchill tried to take the lead and relied on a very pressing game that worked to his advantage. Another goal was scored before half-time when Plaza took the opportunity this time before Poojary and Gurung did the thing for the Red Machines in style.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa’s James Kithan was recognized as the hero of the game for his great goal-to-goal performance

The results:

In Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala 1 (Herny Kisekka 22) moved with TRAU 1 (Krishnananda Singh 52).

In Margao: Churchill Brothers 4 (Ponif Vaz 5, Willis Plaza 35, Vinil Poojary 65, Israil Gurung 90 + 1) against Neroca FC 1 (Philip Tettey 26).

With input from PTI

