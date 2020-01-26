advertisement

Gokulam Kerala FC celebrated a win in the I-League duel against Churchill Brothers FC thanks to a Marcus Joseph strike in Sunday’s first half at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode.

In a wonderful gesture, Gokulam management had stated that the proceeds of the game would be donated to the family of former Mohun Bagan and Quess East Bengal player Dhanarajan, who had tragically passed away last month, and the local crowd responded with one Over 25,000 turnout.

Gokulam had the first clear chance of the game in the 18th minute for central defender Andre Ettienne. Uganda’s striker Henry Kisekka missed the best chance in the first half hour and met Churchill’s goalkeeper Jaffar Mondal well outside his line.

The host broke through in the 38th minute over his talisman Marcus. Amiri got the template into the box with a wonderful ball that pierced the left side of the Churchill defense. The Trinidad striker prevailed and his furious urge hit Mondal to expand the Churchill network.

Gokulam seemed to be a bit off the pedal in the second half, which allowed Churchill some offensive moves, but the goal was clearly lacking that day.

Marcus also had a chance to double his hit rate in the 78th minute, but his shot from above missed the goal.

With the win, Gokulam moved up to fourth place on the table, while Churchill moved up to sixth place with 10 out of seven games.

Real Kashmir returns to victories

Real Kashmir defeated Indian Arrows 2-0 for the first time in four games – AIFF media

A goal on both sides of the break resulted in Real Kashmir’s 2-0 win over Indian Arrows in the I-League on Sunday. Mason Robertson (18th minute) and Gnohere Krizo (57th) scored the goals for the winning team.

It was RKFC’s first win in four games, finishing seventh with nine points from seven games. Arrows remained at the bottom with four points from eight games after his third loss in a row.

Coach Dave’s son Mason gave RKFC the lead in the 18th minute. Mason was the biggest jump among all the players vying for the ball in the center of the box and hit Brian Mascarenhas’ swinging goal with a precise header that went into the top right corner.

After the break, Arrows put pressure on RKFC and acrobatically parried against goalkeeper P Lachenpa. Real Kashmir soon doubled his lead when Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 58th minute. Bikash Yumnam traded a goal-bound ball and also received a yellow card for his action.

