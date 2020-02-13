A troubled East Bengali, troubled by both his form and his fortune, will try to stop his relegation to the points table when he faces Punjab FC in an I-League game at Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

After losing five games in the last six games, Ostbengal crashed strongly in the table and is now fighting in tenth place among eleven teams in the overall standings.

After his investor Quess Corp worked through the applications after confirming his decision to sell his stake by the end of the season, East Bengal is in dire straits. Just when things weren’t going well for the team, Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez inserted his papers and deepened the crisis. Now there are talks about some foreign players looking for a way out.

READ | Gokulam Keralas Kashmina Devi is applying for the second IWL title

Menendez’s assistant Mario Rivera, who is currently responsible for the team, has shot down the speculation that all players are available to choose from. “We try to work hard and improve the shortcomings that have cost us the last few games. We want to focus on each game and not think too far ahead, ”he said on the eve of the game.

Rivera knows that his team is facing a difficult task against Punjab, a team that has lost only once in the last 10 games and is currently second in the table. “We are here with the championship in mind and will try to get back to our pace quickly,” said Yan Law, the Punjab coach.

After remaining unbeaten in nine games, Punjab suffered the only loss to current leader Mohun Bagan in the last game at the same location. The visitor will therefore endeavor to turn things around and face an apparently weaker opposition in East Bengal.