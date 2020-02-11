advertisement

At the last meeting between Chennai City and Gokulam Kerala, five goals were scored and three men were dismissed.

A month later, the two southern giants meet again in the I-League. On Wednesday evening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the defending champion wants to extend his win, while Gokulam is determined to avenge this 2-3 defeat at home.

After beating Indian Arrows (1-0) and Churchill Brothers (2-1), the boys from Akbar Nawas must indeed be confident. These were the much needed wins against East Bengal (0-2) and Mohun Bagan (2-3) after losing two games in trot.

When playing in Gokulam, they could also be inspired by history: in their four matches in the I-League, they won the last three after losing the first.

But nobody could afford to take the Kerala team lightly, even if it wasn’t always this season, even though they started out as one of the favorites for the title. It would be desperate to turn the season after two unforgettable games.

It had the upper hand against both TRAU and Real Kashmir, but everything it could collect was only one point. It was 1-1 for the team from Manipur and 1-0 for the team from Kashmir.

Akbar Nawas said Gokulam was a tough opponent. “But we should have won more comfortably after a 3-0 lead in Kozhikode,” he said. “They have some good players like Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka.”

They are the key men for Gokulam. Of the 12 goals scored by the team, they accounted for 10. The problem, however, is that Gokulam fails when they fail, as they do against cashmere.

Trainer Fernando Santiago Valera certainly wants others to contribute to it. He would also have to worry if he could keep Chennai’s dangerous duo Adolfo Miranda and Katsumi Yusa in check.

