Argentinian midfielder Matias Veron, who came on as a late substitute at the end of the second half, scored the only goal of the game when Aizawl FC struck against the favorite from East Bengal on Friday at Kalyani Stadium. Veron’s goal also helped the former champion clinch his second win in ten games.

The new East Bengal coach, Mario Rivera, brought five changes for the team that had lost their previous game against the AIFF youth team Indian Arrows at the same location. The host dominated the first half, but could not make a big impression in the offensive zone. The new striker Ansumana Kromah, who came in instead of the suspended Marcos de la Espada, didn’t look sharp enough to beat the opposing defense, although the host had a few chances.

The home team’s finish did not improve even after the change, when the visitor got tired of regrouping and finding their way into the game. Aizawl FC coach Stanley Rozario introduced Veron in the 63rd minute to advance the attack. The strategy paid off 10 minutes later when the citadel of East Bengal fell.

William Lalnunfela led the Aizawl attack from the right wing before putting a cross into the box for Justice Morgan. The Nigerian striker pushed a pass for Veron, who collected neatly and drove the ball home with a low shot.

Aizawl improved his record from 10 games to 11 points and moved up to seventh place, while East Bengal dropped from eight games to eighth place with 11 points.

