Katsumi Yusa got a fine head home in the 49th minute when Chennai City scored a 1-0 win against a young Indian Arrows team at Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The first session was more of a midfield battle. Both teams probably wanted to play it safe instead of playing hard. But the crowd had come in large numbers, expecting the host to go full throttle against Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan like last week.

Chennai City could not afford this because it missed the services of its captain Roberto Eslava and Charles Anandraj, who had picked yellow cards in previous games and were banned from the day’s clash. It hurt the team’s chances a lot.

B. Sriram, who was given the captain’s armband, was responsible for managing the team. Akbar Nawas has also improved his 4-3-3 formation by keeping the player in midfield and deepening the striker a bit in a role known as the false nine. But it didn’t do well and the team ended the first session with just a miss from Adolfo Miranda in the last minute of the half.

Katsumi stole the ball from the Arrows’ central defender and pushed it against Adolfo, but the Spanish star did not shoot it into the net.

In the second half, the Chennai men saw a transformed lot. They attacked from the start and even managed to find the back of the net quite early on through Katsumi, who grabbed a ricochet of his own header, hit the crossbar and put him on the net to the delight of the team.

Chennai City kept pressing the pedal to do more, but to no avail.

After two defeats, victory was a welcome relief for the team.

The result: Chennai City FC 1 (Kastumi Yusa 49) ahead of Indian Arrows 0 .. (TagsToTranslate) i league

