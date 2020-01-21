advertisement

Meghan McCain said she “responded to the double support from Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar from the New York Times editorial team by” laughing at my ass “.

“First of all, you advocate two women with two completely ideologically different views on their platforms,” ​​said The View co-moderator on Tuesday before adding that each “one” of the two must choose different candidates.

“It doesn’t work that way,” continued McCain, who worked on her father’s 2008 presidential campaign. “In the last instance, you chose both women. Just say, “I want a woman. I’m not really interested in politics. I don’t care about anything else. “Just double your identity policy.”

Also read: The New York Times supports Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for Democratic Elementary School 2020

She called the mutual endorsement “tremendous cowardice” and found that she hadn’t expected much else from “garbage release”. This caused co-host Joy Behar to get involved, arguing that she disagreed with the Times for a “garbage release.”

“It is now,” said McCain, but Behar warned against condemning the entire newspaper for “an incident.”

The Times editors first recorded all candidate interviews prior to the President’s approval before the large double approval. Last week, deputy editorial site editor Kathleen Kingsbury announced the intention to make it the “most transparent” confirmation in the history of the editorial team.

“NY TIMES” ENDORSES WARREN, KLOBUCHAR: After the editors of the “New York Times” broke the tradition with the approval of two presidential candidates, the co-organizers asked whether they had made the right decision. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/kzHKtIjkRE

– The View (@TheView) January 21, 2020

