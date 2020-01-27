advertisement

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people tragically died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The NBA decided to play their games on Sunday, which was a pretty controversial decision on such an emotional day. It must be very difficult to be an NBA player or coach and focus entirely on a regular game of the season in January when an NBA legend died shockingly a few hours ago at the age of 41.

It’s even very difficult to be mentally there as an NBA broadcaster, as an emotional Mike Breen put it very well, before the Knicks Nets game started in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks player for MSG was not only the main voice of the NBA for ESPN / ABC games, but was also constipated when he talked about the NBA games that continued on Sunday after Bryant’s death.

“And that’s how many of us feel tonight. I just don’t feel like broadcasting and I know that a lot of players don’t feel like playing. It’s just a sad, sad day.”

“Welcome back to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks and Nets will play in the NBA on this incredibly sad day.

And Clyde, on my way to the arena, I thought of Bill Gallo. Gallo is the legendary sports cartoonist who had an incredibly touching cartoon the next day when Thurman Munson died. And it was these two characters that he had, Basement Bertha and Yuchie. And the cartoon was, “Naw, Yuchie, I just don’t feel like playing ball today.” And she cried. And that’s how I think many of us feel here tonight. I just don’t feel like broadcasting and I know that many players don’t feel like playing. It’s just a sad, sad day. “

Here’s the Bill Gallo cartoon that Breen refers to:

On ESPN’s Celtics-Pelicans show, 86-year-old Hubie Brown said: “Today is the saddest day of my basketball career. There is no doubt about that. “

