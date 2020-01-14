advertisement

The Dalila up squad was doing well against Stephanie Vugel when the Slovenian suffered a cough, eventually falling to his knees and asking for help.

He was brought to court and, speaking at the end of the game, the world number 180 expressed surprise that he had even gone ahead given the poor quality of the air.

advertisement

“I was really scared that I would collapse,” he said. “That’s why I climbed to the bottom because I couldn’t walk anymore.

“I have no asthma and I have never had breathing problems. I really like the warmth.

“Fizzion has come again, and I thought it would be better. But the points were a little longer, and I couldn’t breathe anymore, and I just fell to the floor.

“It’s not healthy for us. I was surprised, I thought we wouldn’t play, but we didn’t have much choice. ”

Across town, at Kyoyong Stadium, former world number one Maria Sharapova’s meeting with Laura Sigemund was suspended for the same reason.

The Russian was chasing 7-6 (7-4) 5-5 during the clash with the Kooyong Classic when the game was stopped, and Sharapova said officials “made the right call”.

Recent fires have devastated Australia in recent months and have led to concerns over air quality, the first major flood of the year beginning on Monday.

Elina Svitolina, who made it to the quarter-finals in each of the last two years in Melbourne, expressed disappointment at the perceived lack of this issue.

He has tweeted:

Twitter was followed by a graph showing that air quality was “very unhealthy.”

Why do we have to wait for something bad to happen 🤷🏼‍♀️🥵 #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/bYpXyQAfKe

– Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) on January 14, 2020

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement