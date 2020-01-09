advertisement

Jillian Michaels doubled her comments on Lizzo’s weight and wrote in a tweet that she “hoped we would give priority to our health.”

The former “Biggest Loser” coach came under fire on social media after appearing on Buzzfeed’s “AM to DM” show on Wednesday, and suggested that Lizzie’s body positivity should not be celebrated.

“Why do we celebrate her body? Why does it matter? Why don’t we celebrate their music? “Because it won’t be great if she gets diabetes,” said Michaels. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my child loves her music, but there is never a moment when I’m so glad that she is overweight. Why do I care? Why is it my job to look after to worry about their weight? “

Also read: Bob Harper is preparing to restart USA Network’s “Biggest Loser”

Michaels’ critics accused her of shaming the pop star’s body and undocumenting her health to support the claim that Lizzo could be at risk for diabetes.

“As I have said repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and deserve it,” Michaels wrote in her tweet. “I also firmly believe that we love ourselves enough to recognize that obesity has serious health consequences – heart disease, diabetes, cancer, to name a few. I would never wish this for EVERYONE and I hope that we give priority to our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bones. “

Michaels, along with Bob Harper, was one of the original coaches of the NBC weight loss competition “The Biggest Loser”, which has spanned several seasons throughout the show. She also hosted a short-lived spin-off series, “Losing It With Jillian” in 2010.

The United States announced last spring that it could attract Harper to restart The Biggest Loser, which is slated to premiere later this year. Michaels is not involved.

– Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 9, 2020

