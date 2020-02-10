advertisement

The head coach of Scotland responded to a shocking interview involving the ousted half-fly Finn Russell.

The star player was not part of the Gregor Townsend Six Nations team following an incident at the team’s hotel in January before the national team’s opening game against the ‘Ireland.

The incident was described as a “late night drink session”.

However, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Russell said he had faced senior players for having only three beers. He also revealed the delicate nature of his relationship with Townsend.

He said, “I would love to play for Scotland again because I like to play for my country. But until I see or feel the big changes I need to start playing my best again, it’s going to be very difficult for me to do it. “

Finn Russell burns his bridges in conflict with Gregor Townsend

Townsend responded to comments from the Racing 92 player on Monday afternoon, saying he hoped the dispute could be “resolved” and that he “could be part” of Scotland’s future.

He added that all Scottish players “committed to an agreed standard of behavior” and “what builds confidence”.

Townsend’s full statement is below:

“Following a newspaper article this weekend, I want to take this opportunity to address a few questions regarding Finn’s involvement in the team.

“We strive to create an environment for players to be at their best when they play for Scotland. To do this, players must be aligned with the high standards of participation in team sport at the elite level.

“These standards are based on feedback from players and staff and are dictated by the player leadership group or the head coach at different times during a campaign.

“We have players from a dozen different clubs and it is really important that they commit to an agreed standard of behavior that builds confidence and is the foundation of a high performance environment.

“These standards do not change for a player, even if it is not what he experiences within the framework of his club.

“A very pleasant aspect of the past three weeks has been to see the group commit to this high performance standard, unite as a group of young men and demonstrate consistency and quality in training. They were delighted to work with.

“After the World Cup, we looked at a number of aspects of our environment and how this could lead to improved performance for the national team. This process involved gathering a lot of feedback from players, coaches, management and external feedback on what we need to do better.

“The changes start with what we do as a coaching group and I learned a lot from the experience in Japan to find out how I can coach the team better. The way we organize our training for the week to unleash the full potential of the team is what motivates us as coaches.

“We think we are in a much better position after the tournament and the exam. It is clear that we did not perform on the field as well as we had expected and, off the field, we felt that certain standards of behavior had sometimes slipped.

“Our team leaders decided that there would be no more drinks after our Six Nations opening game and they worked closely with me to improve other aspects of our environment.

“I have loved working with Finn for the past seven years. During this time, I trained him in Glasgow Warriors and with Scotland. He was one of my first recruits at the Glasgow Academy. I had seen him train and play the previous season and I thought there was a player with real potential.

“That season, by training in our academy and playing for Ayr, we felt that he had won the opportunity to be part of the exclusive Macphail scholarship program in New Zealand. This experience proved to be invaluable and he really started the following season, making his mark for the Warriors and then for Scotland.

“He was brilliant at coaching at the club level and internationally. He is very coachable and I have worked with him in a very similar way throughout these seven years.

“Finn left camp on Sunday evening due to a disagreement over alcohol with his comrades and chose to miss training and meetings the next day (Monday). I made an appointment with him this evening- There it was a really positive meeting where we talked openly about life, rugby and what it means to play for Scotland.

“I left this meeting after almost three hours, really optimistic that Finn would play a major role in our environment and be a committed member of the team. Unfortunately, things did not go as well as we would have liked.

“Playing for Scotland requires total commitment. Many people make great sacrifices to have the opportunity to represent 150 years of history and to be part of a special group of people who have had the honor of representing their nation.

“Often it’s not always the way you want it to be. You might not agree with everything that is out there, maybe because he’s a different trainer than the one you have at the club level or a different way of preparing or playing. What is important is that you commit to what has been agreed and prioritize the best interests of the team.

“In Six Nations and this season we are playing in the top five or six in the world and the effort, planning and standards that help prepare people physically and mentally are really important, as are the bonds that unite the people and the trust that needs to be created within the group.

“The door will be open to any player with the required skill level – if they agree to be a trusted team member. It was made clear that Finn could be part of this future. However, he said this weekend that everything else had to change in order for him to come back, rather than accepting and adhering to the standards currently experienced by the group.

“I hope this can be resolved, but our goal is to work with the team and build on the positive work of the players for our first two games.”

