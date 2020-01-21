advertisement

Online giant Amazon needs to do more to prevent fraudsters from using its name to trick vulnerable people, some say.

Arbroath man Iain Forgrieve, 72, says he sometimes receives three calls a day from scammers who try to take advantage of Amazon’s name to trick victims into sharing their bank details.

“There must be something they can do. I think they should do more to stifle it, “he said.

Iain said he received 15 calls in just three days last year, wreaking havoc on him and his wife.

“We hear the phone ring and we just wonder what’s going on. We may be in bed and the phone goes on at 8 p.m. and we think something is wrong with the family.

“Then you get up and that’s the message recorded with the answering machine.

“Where they get the numbers, I don’t know, because I don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription and I don’t buy anything online, but they’ve been targeting me for a few months.”

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by the company that gives users access to additional services such as two-day delivery and music and video streaming sites.

False calls, which have no connection with the company, encourage recipients to cancel the costs of the special service but to connect the victim to a scammer.

Iain told his story after community support workers started raising awareness about the scam earlier this month.

He said he contacted the company to complain as well as block the numbers.

“I can’t do anything else. I just have to keep blocking the numbers as they arrive. I don’t know if there are other actions that I can take, ”he said.

“They could stop for a day, but it’s back.”

An Amazon spokesperson said, “We take our customers’ phishing and spoofing attempts very seriously, and we will never call a customer for payment outside of our website.

“If a customer has concerns or receives a call that they believe is not from Amazon, they can visit Amazon.co.uk help pages for advice using the following link – https: / /amzn.to/2kQC5I0. “

“Customers should never provide personal or financial information to unsolicited callers, or ask them to take action on their Amazon account.

“Customers can also report fraudulent activity to Citizens Advice or Action Fraud,” he added.

