At Hunters Run and Boca West, older small condos are outdated and have become a burden due to additional fees.

Jon Leiberman rarely plays the lottery, but he felt he had won last June.

At that point, he became aware of the sale of $ 1 condos at the Hunters Run Country Club in Boynton Beach. Without ever seeing it, he bought a 1,400-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. His real estate agent, Elaine Perlmutter of Lang Realty, looked him in the face.

“I have the theft of the century,” said Leiberman.

He actually paid $ 1,500, but the apartment was fully furnished and in good condition. “It came with sheets and cutlery. They even left tennis rackets. “

The 44-year-old Leiberman, who works in marketing and lives outside of New Haven, Connecticut, received a free golf membership as part of a new Hunters Run program to attract younger buyers. This corresponds to a saving of USD 12,000. Leiberman said buying the apartment was the best investment he had ever made. He comes down with his 12-year-old son about every two months. His parents use it whenever they want.

The phenomenon of freehold giveaways in Palm Beach County in places like Hunters Run and Boca West caught the attention of the New York Post last year. That’s how Leiberman found out about them.

But why would anyone want to sell a property in Palm Beach County for $ 1?

The biggest barrier to country club sales of small condos is that buyers have to pay one-time buy-in fees that can exceed $ 80,000. Other reasons are:

– Golf is no longer as popular as it used to be.

– Annual transportation costs can be up to $ 30,000.

– There are more condominiums on the market at 30-year-old Plus Country Clubs because the owners have left or moved into assisted living facilities.

– Some apartment owners have upgraded to a single family home and do not want to carry two units.

– Some condos require major upgrades.

Sellers at Boca West and Hunters Run get 30% to 40% of their original buy-in fee back when they sell. Hunters Run’s refund is approximately $ 30,000. But savvy buyers often want some of this money as an incentive to buy.

At Boca West, a seller is ready to do this. After a listing of $ 100, buyers will get their home “for free”. The seller offers to pay $ 10,000 for the buy-in of $ 70,000. Five more condos in Boca West are listed for less than $ 5,000. one is listed for $ 1.

But other country clubs don’t have $ 1 in sales. Some of them do not have condominiums and those that have condominiums that are larger than those at Hunters Run and Boca West.

Leiberman agreed to the expensive buy-in fees. He realizes that the club needs the money to maintain and improve its amenities.

But for Patrick Niestzche from Arlington, Virginia, these buy-in fees were a deal breaker. At an auction three years ago, he paid $ 17,650 to Kingdom First Properties of Tampa to buy a condo in Boca West. He claims Kingdom never told him about the $ 70,000 buy-in fee, and when he found out about it, he refused to complete the purchase.

There was a bad lawsuit between Niestzche, Kingdom, Boca West and Wells Fargo, the bank that auctioned the apartment. Now Niestzche wants his money back. Boca West wants its buy-in. And Kingdom wants Niestzche to take the apartment out of his hands.

Niestzche’s lawyers allege that the kingdom never disclosed the buy-in, which is a violation of state law. Kingdom blames Wells Fargo for not disclosing it at auction. Kingdom acquired ownership of the condominium, but refused to pay the buy-in. Boca West recently received a judgment against Kingdom of nearly $ 154,000 and is expected to close the property.

Meanwhile, Paul Ware, of Brockton, Mass., At Hunters Run agreed with his broker to make a $ 1 list.

“It is sad that this has happened,” said Ware. “I haven’t received an offer yet, and almost a year has passed.”

Ware paid $ 64,000 for a second floor unit in 2004. He said he stopped using the unit three years ago. He pays for social membership, but his annual transportation costs are still $ 27,000 a year. These costs include property taxes, community fees, and a minimum that must be spent in restaurants.

“It’s like throwing money down the drain,” he said. However, goods are not ready to return part of their buy-in fee to enable sale. “If you don’t want it for a dollar, it should be like this. I’m just going to hold on to it. “

Carolyn Liss of Hunters Signature Real Estate said one of her customers recently had to return money to sell her Hunters Run condo. She joked that she “inherited her mother’s debt”. Perlmutter, Lang’s broker, who had worked with Lieberman, said she often felt “the bearer of bad news” when she brought lowball deals on freehold giveaways.

Ben Schachter, president of Boca Raton-based Signature Real Estate companies, said buyers have a great opportunity to join a quality country club at an astonishing price, but there aren’t enough buyers willing to do a remodeling project for to run a small condominium. especially if the buy-in fee is taken into account.

Joel Schreiber, a buyer at Hunters Run, negotiated a deal that resulted in him being paid $ 6,000 to buy his home in May 2013. According to records, he paid $ 4,000, but the sellers gave him $ 10,000 of the $ 30,000 they got back from their buy-in fee.

Schreiber knew he had to put a lot of money into the unit and that’s why he negotiated the deal he made. He installed Hurricane Impact windows, bought new equipment, replaced the floor, and installed new bathrooms, lighting, and air conditioning. His has a flawless view of the golf course.

“We made it something we’re very happy with,” said Schreiber. “We love it here. We get the same amenities as someone who bought for $ 1 million. “Hunters Run amenities include three golf courses, 21 Har Tru tennis courts, a state of the art fitness club, a large community pool and seven restaurants.

Schreiber had lived in South Florida for some time before shopping at Hunters Run. “We were looking for a lifestyle and found it here,” he said. He plays cards several times a week, uses the fitness center regularly, and visits restaurants frequently.

Like Leiberman, he supports the mandatory membership fee. It is necessary to maintain the golf courses and all amenities, Schreiber said, claiming that clubs without mandatory membership are falling apart.

Hunters Run recently launched a renovation program to cover $ 1 sales. The club reserves ownership of distressed units and then works with contractors to renovate the unit. According to Jack Gorny, President of the Hunters Run Property Association, the buy-in fee will be waived in whole or in part, depending on how quickly the contractor is able to sell it. And the buy-in fee for someone who purchases through the program is $ 25,000 versus $ 60,000. However, the buyer will not get anything back if the device is sold. But the lower buy-in helped Hunters Run sell 10 refurbished units last year, Gorny said, with some selling for more than $ 80,000.

Boca West also has a similar renovation program. Attempts to get a response from Boca West have been unsuccessful.

According to Gorny, cheap sales at Hunters Run are essentially limited to condominiums on the second floor without elevators, which have hardly been touched since their construction almost 40 years ago. The owners have stopped using the device and just want to continue working, he said.

Susan and Arnold Rosenfeld’s apartment falls into this category. They bought it in 1986 for $ 86,000. Susan sold it for $ 1 two years ago. The family lawyer said Susan stopped using the application after her husband passed away in 2016. “We had to stop the bleeding,” said the lawyer.

“Overall, Hunters Run’s sales have been very high in recent years, reflecting improvements in excess of $ 13 million,” said Gorny, noting that there have been 130 sales in the past 12 months most in a decade. Some of these sales were over $ 500,000. He called the $ 1 sales an anomaly. Some of the family homes have grown more than 40 percent in the past three years, he said.

In the meantime, Leiberman may bring buyers into Hunters Run. He said some of his Connecticut friends were interested.

“These $ 1 sales will be gone one day,” he tells them. “I want them to come down so we can all retire together.”

