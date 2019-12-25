advertisement

I love NASA. I write about NASA almost every day. Whether it is a new experiment being conducted by astronauts aboard the international space station, news about a new rover or a mission to another world, or observations from one of the space agency’s powerful space-moving telescopes, there is always something interesting going on with NASA.

Today, NASA posted a 60-second video titled “Greetings from the NASA Season,” and since it’s Christmas and there’s little else going on, I thought it would be worth watching. I made a big mistake.

I’m not even gonna set this for you. I’m just going to ask you to watch this video and see what you make of it:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5KwmZDcYLY [/ embed]

What. In. The. World.

I mean, I get it. NASA’s budget is no longer what it once was, but I’m not even sure what this should be. It’s like a bizarre riff of the Toy Story idea, with few astronaut toys coming to life as the “Astro Toy Shop” closes for today, but I mean … wow.

What makes this so hilarious is that NASA has demonstrated that it is capable of making some really, really great videos. A recent hype video for the Artemis missions is incredibly well done, and even the lightly produced video greetings from NASA from the space station often have pretty solid production values. However, this bizarre animated short film does not do us much to make us enthusiastic about the history of NASA or its near future.

Anyway, it’s a nice thought, and at least NASA has taken the time to offer us some happy holiday wishes. Let’s hope next year’s video is a little better.

Image source: NASA

