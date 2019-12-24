advertisement

“Well, I’m sorry to see you go, but I’m not surprised.”

“Sounds like a good decision. I wish I could do that. “

“Get out before Brexit, eh?”

I quit my job in London to return to Ireland and despite my fears of telling my colleagues, nobody seems to be surprised. I have an EU passport, no children in English schools or property that moves in an increasingly confusing market. The Brexit is just around the corner. Why should i stay?

I woke up in the early morning of June 24, 2016 with two serious pieces of news. One, as I found on Twitter’s review, was that Britain had voted to leave the EU. I was just shouting disbelief when my phone was interrupted with the second message – an unexpected call from my mother that my grandfather had died. I replied and said, “I think you heard the news then!”, Which, as you can imagine, was very confusing until she realized that I was talking about the Brexit vote.

What followed was a pretty bizarre day at home before BBC News 24 when my grandfather mourned and watched the reactions to the Brexit. I remember Nigel Farage admitted that leaving the EU would probably not result in £ 350m for the NHS everyone. I watched David Cameron grumpily leave 10 Downing Street and step back. He looked like he was slapped in the face. I was staring at Parliament Green’s Jeremy Corbyn, demanding that Article 50 be triggered immediately to give people what they want. I was a little bit sick.

The next morning I flew back to Ireland for my grandfather’s funeral. The border guard at Cork Airport pretended not to refuse entry to anyone with a British passport. “Don’t you need a visa or something?” My whole family had the same question: “What will happen next?”

We wanted to gain a foothold in London after living here for almost a decade.

I can tell you what didn’t happen next. Shortly before the Brexit vote, my husband and I almost bought an apartment. We wanted to gain a foothold in London after living here for almost a decade. There were problems with the property that made us think. We retired and decided to continue our search for the referendum when the Brexit nonsense was over and the UK’s future was secure again. We didn’t buy a house.

Very little has happened politically in Westminster since 2016 because Brexit, like a toddler (or a Ukip supporter) who triggers a tantrum, demands everyone’s attention at the expense of everyone else. It is the ultimate distraction from social problems that don’t go away.

The political is so personal, especially for people in poverty who live with long-term health problems or disabilities or – as is increasingly common in London – sleep on the streets. I know that the current political situation as an activist for charities working for vulnerable groups offers little comfort to such people. If they didn’t feel heard before the Brexit referendum, they certainly didn’t feel heard now.

There is a lot of ignorance about Ireland in this country, that’s for sure

I was lucky enough to arrive in London at the height of Irish-British relations. I had a lump in my throat when I saw the Queen visit the English market in Cork in 2011. “This is my city,” I said to colleagues. “That’s where I come from.” It would be a lie to say that I have never experienced an anti-Irish mood – of course I did. But in general, my Irishness has not given much cause for comment.

Ireland’s ignorance is certainly great, but it is really crazy to see how that ignorance is turned into contempt in response to the recent Irish question of thwarting British politics. The annoying Irish “should know their place”. Why doesn’t Ireland leave the EU too – they should surely respect their special relationship with Britain through the EU? Which part of Ireland belongs to “us” again? I could go on, but I prefer not to.

The Brexit is going nowhere. So we have to go instead. This is the conclusion that my husband and I ultimately came to after much thought and debate that started on June 24, 2016. My grandfather died this morning and I will always remember it. But something else has died – my future in London. And I mourned long enough.

What will happen next? Your guess is as good as mine. But I like to think that whatever is around the corner for us, it will be much better than living in Brexit Britain.

