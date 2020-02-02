advertisement

Grammy winning rapper Lil wayne really, really, really like his boo. The hip-hop star connected this week to stand up and defend the honor of his queen.

Key facts: This weekend, Weezy F. Baby went to one of his Instagram accounts with some gushing bars intended for his fiancee who was the subject of rumors La’Tecia Thomas.

Key details: Earlier this week, images of Lil Wayne and the future Mrs. Weezy surfaced during a promotion for her new album Funeral.

advertisement

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVDmmlFWx-U (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: Recently, the buzz has grown about Weezy and his publicized model bae preparing for a major wedding day.

According to several reports, the rapper got engaged to a plus-size Australian model, La’Tecia Thomas. It’s not clear when the rapper from “How To Love” put a ring on it, but it’s been reported that it’s been rocking the massive bling since October 2019. Weezy F. Baby recently bought a new 17 million manor dollars, it is possible that there may be new Home. (Hot 97)

Before you leave: The couple who spent the night would have spent New Year’s Eve 2019 together.

advertisement