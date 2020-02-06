advertisement

Jeff Probst talks about a recent health scare.

During his appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, the moderator of “Survivor” announced that a few months ago he was in a temporary condition that worried him about his mental wellbeing.

In a clip from the show that was released on Wednesday, Probst explained that something was wrong in his mind when he booked a trip to Las Vegas for himself and his wife. He had to give his wife’s date of birth and couldn’t remember it.

advertisement

He panicked and called her.

He said, “I don’t really know what’s going on. I don’t know. Where are the children?” “

His wife told him that they were at school and at work. At the end everything seemed normal, but something was wrong with Probst.

Host Kelly Ripa joked that the fact that Probst forgot his wife’s birthday may not indicate a major problem.

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

“It sounds like you’re just a man,” she said. “It sounds normal so far. And what happened then?”

Probst explained that for the two hours after this call, he “had no memory of anything that happened” and “had no idea who I was, where I was”.

He even wrote a note on his laptop that said, “I have no idea why I am wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our children are. I have no idea what day is today. I have no idea why I’m writing this. “

After he wrote the note, he couldn’t remember typing it.

Probst told Seacrest and Ripa that the next morning he saw a neurosurgeon who told him that he had experienced temporary global amnesia, a condition that, according to Mayo Clinic, resulted in a sudden, temporary memory loss. The causes are unknown.

Before Probst felt at home again, he was afraid of suffering from early dementia. But his memory returned after a few hours, and “it was so fast,” said Probst, snapping his fingers. “I went, ‘Oh wow. I’m back.’ “

Ripa made a positive impression on Probst’s experience, saying that he has empathy “for groups of people you have never thought of before”.

Probst agreed, adding that the experience made him appreciate the weekends more.

“Now I live more than ever on Fridays,” he said. “I think of the week and I go, ‘OK, I have another weekend. Let’s go.’ “

advertisement