Sarfaraz Khan, a batsman from Mumbai who scored his first class of three hundred, said he had been sick for two to three days, but that he should go out and hit a bat. His undefeated 301 helped the 41-time Ranji champion to get past Uttar Pradesh’s first innings of 625 in total, securing three points from the draw.

He said, “Actually, I wouldn’t be able to beat, Adu bhai (Tare) would come in my place. I had a fever and cough. The last two to three days have been bad, but I felt like I should go out to hit.

“(Monday) night, I wasn’t feeling well either. I felt like the kind of player that could change the game if I stayed in the middle. So I came out and played for the team,” said Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz justified his motivation to hit for almost two days: “I didn’t think I could go all the way (to the end), but I thought it would be good for the team if I could make it as deep as I could Fatigue was there during tea time I thought yaar ab bas ho gaya (it is enough). When I turned 250 I felt that it was enough that I should withdraw but that the team got me very supportive. After 600 runs I knew that they should also be used for 600 runs. There were a few other things too, so I played hard. “

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare said Sarfaraz has improved his range of shots and has matured. “He always had the talent. I always had the feeling that he wasn’t up there in the red ball when he was with us four years ago. But now he’s obviously working very hard on his eyelash. He always practices that he always.” His preparation: he is a cricketer who improves.

“What I saw is that he has a better head on his shoulders than we did in Mumbai. He was young, so he played a lot more punches at the time. He’s a bit mature now. He’s a bit picky now, but still in the choice of shots, he can beat us 5-6 and win games, he has that quality, he is someone who can hit the ball well. “

