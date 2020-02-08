advertisement

Buying a house means that within a few weeks you will fall in love, no longer love and be in love again. It is about the head. I am in the middle of such a turbulent love affair in Dublin, the first time I buy here.

I had fallen in love with two Victorian houses in London for over 30 years and knew that I felt the love immediately, even though I had only spent 15 minutes previewing each. I had long years and happy times in both houses. I was lucky with my instinct to fall in love. So far.

In Dublin, like everyone who tries to buy, you go on the treadmill: you scan the emails of real estate agents in your inbox and come first on Saturdays at dawn, a pale smile for those who want to undercut your purchase.

scare

I saw and smelled a few horrors: damp floorboards; a river behind a house with a frolicking rat family; a wet miasm that is not covered by Febreze.

You take a sidelong glance at the other potential buyers: the couples with mom and dad in tow smile politely as you pass each other to look at the seller’s toilet bowl, and then go into a bedroom where two men are already measuring for them They want shutters to have a shade of Farrow & Balls Elephant’s Breath ™. Your mind is racing, training the runners and riders: they look richer than me; I bet she inherited a lot. These two are only for a “curious” here.

Then I saw “the one”. I knew right away that it was going to be my house: a dilapidated red brick with modern kitchen equipment that was within walking distance of the city. Within 10 minutes of the first performance, my old infallible instinct told me to try. I struck: a whisper to the real estate agent – full price, cash offer. He was amazed: “I’ll get back to you.” Days later he told me the owners wanted to keep showing it. Cue the sound of screeching brakes in my head.

Who can blame them? “Some who have just returned from London want to offer us the full price so that if we persevere we might get more.” Welcome to the Dublin Real Estate Circus, I said to myself. I would wait. It worked. No other eejit offered anymore. The house would be mine. The deposit was paid. The lawyer instructed.

Now the nights of waking up came at 4 a.m. and clicked on the myhome.ie website to see my house. I liked the way the living room led seamlessly into the kitchen, as well as the full glass wall with a view of the garden. I ran away with myself, threw barbecues in the scorching summer sun of Dublin, and cooked there for my first family Christmas season. It was bliss to be alive at dawn …

Reality bit. Rule one: Pay for a full survey. I spent 10 years from assistant director to editor of the BBC television series Watchdog and saw almost everything that could go wrong with a home purchase. I was well armed and ready. So I thought.

The € 900 survey arrived in my inbox a few days before Christmas. It immediately ruined my festive spirit.

Structural shortcomings

A striking number of structural and cosmetic defects were listed: “cracks”, “the parapet is crooked”, “not true”, “damp spots”, “smell”, “chimney urgently needs to be rebuilt”, “complete revision required” “,” Missing Stones “. I was instructed to hire a chimney expert who uses a special camera. A plumber was needed to investigate the” smell “and a structural engineer was called in to examine the cracks. I was gutted. I was hoping the house wouldn’t have to be that good.

At Christmas, real estate agents, lawyers and surveyors were on vacation. I cursed my happiness, my instinct had left me. The thought of starting from scratch, roaming Dublin in the cold January and watching more loos to show more kids sweet art on refrigerators filled me with fear. Two giants in the pan.

Rule two: be resilient. I would banish the January blues. All was not lost. Instead of arguing over the phone, I simply sent the entire survey to the broker and asked the seller for feedback. You could just go away. A long, quiet week followed. I started clicking on new properties that showed up in the inbox just in case the whole business failed.

I took a risk by showing them the brutally honest poll. The owners probably didn’t know most of the shortcomings. It is very important to know that your turnkey home will need some major work.

I was patient. Give them credit, the owners have their original civil engineer back to investigate the problems. Within a week, I had an estimate from the manufacturer of how much it would cost to fix the defects. The sales price has been reduced. The purchase continues. Now I check these photos again at 4am: hang up my pictures and stack the bookshelves. I’m in love again. No brass ring yet. Watch this room.

