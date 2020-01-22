advertisement

Athmane and Nora Yachir had only spent 10 days in their Belfast home on Ormeau Road when the ceiling of their living room collapsed. Nora was sitting on the couch reading a magazine when she noticed that gypsum flakes were starting to fall from above. Suddenly she heard a loud noise. She jumped up to run into the hallway, but slipped and fell onto her lower back. Seconds later the ceiling fell.

While avoiding the worst debris, Nora seriously injured her back. Five years later, she still walks with crutches. The Yachirs arrived in Belfast a few months before the collapse.

The Algerian-born Athmane began to fear for his safety in late 2013 when he and a colleague from extremist Muslim groups received threats for working with an alcohol trading company.

Nora describes her family as “moderate Muslims” and states that she also suffered abuse because she did not wear the hijab while her son was bullied at school because of his parents’ belief.

Shot

After being shot dead by Athmine’s colleague, he decided to leave the country and travel to Morocco. From there he boarded a ship and spent the next 10 days hiding below deck with a group of blind passengers. He thought he was on his way to England and then to London, but was dropped off at Belfast Harbor instead.

Back in Algiers, Nora had taken her 13-year-old out of school and spent weeks switching between friends and family homes while waiting for news from her husband. “Even in friends’ houses, we couldn’t spend more than three nights – it was possible that we would be there,” she recalls. “We did that for two months. It was very tough. “

When asked why he wanted to leave North Africa in secret instead of applying for a travel visa like his wife, Athmane said he had to get out as soon as possible. “I couldn’t wait for anything. I didn’t have time to collect the papers.”

The floor of our bedroom on the first floor collapsed over the living room, so we told them there was a problem

In November, Nora and her son flew to Belfast to join Athmane, who had already applied for asylum. As part of the Northern Irish asylum system, the family was initially housed in emergency shelters before moving into a small house in late 2014. The couple immediately noticed cracks in the ceiling of their living room and raised the problem with a representative from the housing authority.

“We weren’t looking for luxury – we just wanted a safe and clean apartment,” says Athmane. “The floor of our bedroom on the first floor collapsed over the living room, so we told them there was a problem. The heating didn’t work either. It was very cold.”

back pain

After the collapse, the family immediately moved to a new home, pending a decision on their asylum application, and receiving a weekly allowance of £ 36.95 per person. Athmane was unable to work and became increasingly frustrated, while Nora had to see a doctor regularly because of her persistent back pain.

After the couple’s original asylum application was rejected in 2016, they made a new application for protection under the European Convention on Human Rights. In January 2018, while this second application was still pending, they received a letter saying that their financial and housing support should be terminated by the UK Home Office.

A few weeks later, her son came home to discover black plastic bags outside the house. “This guy had opened the door of our house and taken our personal belongings and put them in bags on the street,” recalls Athmane. “We weren’t in the house at the time, but our son called to ask what’s going on.”

He says the man who changed the locks only gave the keys when a family friend called the media to report the incident. The family’s financial support resumed a month later, but has been periodically withdrawn and has since been restored.

In September 2019, Athmane received another letter in which the financial support was discontinued. He appealed to the court, but the Home Office again refused to reinstate the money. The family relied on £ 20 weekly Red Cross emergency payments for two months until the British Immigration Service contacted the family and said they had decided to resume financial support for Section 4.

Meanwhile, Nora was awarded compensation for her injuries last year after she filed a case against the former housing association for her injuries. The family could not yet access the money.

handouts

Her son will graduate this year and hopes to study criminology at the university. Athmane says he would rather work than rely on handouts, but can only get access to the job market if the family is given permission to stay.

The couple no longer receives weekly cash payments, just the Aspen payment card, which covers the cost of groceries and other important items. Nora says it is “really humiliating” to have to rely on this card.

“We can only use the card in certain stores,” says Athmane. “For example, there is a large store in Belfast that sells halal meat, but we cannot pay by card there.”

He says the home office should take greater responsibility for his wife’s back injury. “She is permanently injured and the home office was indirectly involved in her injury. Instead of fixing this problem, they caused us more problems. You should know that. “

“We built a life here, but we’re still strangers. I don’t want £ 70 a week, I want to work and pay taxes. They make us live like beggars.”

While happy in their current home, they recently drove 10 days without hot water after their gas meter was destroyed. Mears Housing Management, which took over the housing portfolio for asylum seekers in Northern Ireland at the end of 2019, provided the family with temporary heaters while the water was off. It later apologized in a statement to the Irish Times for the delay in solving the problem, saying that “lessons have been learned from the incident”.

A UK Home Office spokesman, asked to comment on the Yachir family’s situation, said he “did not routinely comment on individual cases,” but “took the welfare of asylum seekers extremely seriously.”

“The Home Office supports asylum seekers until their claims and appeals are fully resolved,” he said. “We demand the highest standards from our contractors and their accommodation and monitor them closely to ensure that they are met. If not, we have robust procedures in place to report and investigate problems. “

The couple are very grateful to the Irish friends they have won, particularly Athmanes’ former English teacher and her husband, and an older lady, Nora, has made friends in a nearby retirement home.

“The people here helped us a lot. The support blew us away, ”says Athmane. “Only the government is the problem.”

“I was persecuted in Algeria, so I fled this country, but here I found another form of persecution. I have worked all my life in Algeria. I made my money there. So let me work here. I want to your charity not. “

