advertisement

Tobacco capped Melbourne on Tuesday and Australian Open was delayed, with readings showing air quality in Victoria’s capital as “very poor”.

As players struggled on Melbourne Park conditions, Sharapova also fought in nearby Kyong before stopping her match against Sigemund.

advertisement

Russia’s former No. 1, which was 7-6 (7-4) 5-5, said the organizers had made the right decision.

“We played for more than two hours, and I actually started to feel a little cough that reaches the end of the second series,” Sharapova told SBS.

“But I got sick for a couple of weeks, so I thought it had something to do with it.

“When I heard Laura talk to the judge and say she was struggling with it, I was like, ‘Well, fortunately I’m not the only one,’ and then the judge came down and said let’s play another game.

“We have been there for more than two hours, so I think it was the right call from the officials’ point of view.”

Recent fires have devastated Australia in recent months and have raised concerns about air quality during the first big noise of the year.

Qualification and practice were postponed early Tuesday, before the game resumed, despite Dalila Yakupovic leaving the game in case of breathing difficulties.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement