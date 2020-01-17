advertisement

Rap artist Asian doll is a free agent. The hip-hop artist has announced his departure from the musician from Atlanta Gucci Mane1017 Records.

Key facts: Last night, Asian hit Instagram to announce the news of her new status and also revealed that she had asked Gucci to release her.

Key details: In June 2018, Asian Doll and Gucci announced an unexpected label signing.

advertisement

Gucci Mane’s 1017 records added a new addition to the list today, announcing that Asian Doll has signed the rap veteran East Atlanta label. Dallas-born MC hopped on Instagram to spread the word to fans, sharing his excitement at being the first female artist signed in 1017. “Words can’t explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me, “she wrote.” He was looking at me, but it takes a real nigga to sign their 1st WOMAN ARTIST EVER. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family. ” (The FADER)

Wait, there is more: This week, Gucci contacted Twitter to reveal plans to get an unsigned artist for a million dollar record deal.

Who is the hottest unsigned artist now ?? Turn me on, I’m trying to make someone a millionaire, it’s 2020 !! # 1017World

– Gucci Mane (@ gucci1017) January 14, 2020

Before you leave: In early January 2020, Guwop greeted his wife Keyshia Ka’oirHer birthday and also revealed her iced gift.

advertisement