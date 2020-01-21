advertisement

At the final meeting at the evacuation center, they predict that the fire will reach Narooma shortly after noon, probably from the north and south. “Horrific” and “A Nightmare” are the words that are used to describe what is coming.

Containment and property protection have already been abolished – saving lives is the only goal today. A convoy of fires drives past us when we hear this, towards the flames in the south. The crowd burst into cheers. In the meantime, the tourists have almost left Narooma, and the last of them has made it to bumper to bumper through traffic. With several cities evacuated to Narooma, New York, and thousands of tourists trapped between road closures, the city has gone from fearful anarchy to eerie emptiness within two days.

Many of the people who chose to park their cars in small pockets by the water and watch the sky turn red and then black as a sea of ​​ash falls from the sky again. The evacuation center fills with elderly people from nearby retirement homes, as well as the sick, recently homeless, and their pets.

The smell is as overwhelming as the feeling of hopelessness. Earlier in the day I had walked along the bank with my mother and we were discussing which entry point into the water would be safest for us and my sick father when the fire came. I check his emergency bag again and find out that he only has a Tupperware container with medication and a spare car key. In training in the city, I meet an elderly nurse who takes a break between two consecutive 24-hour shifts and drinks a warm beer. Down the hill, three friends and their goat choose a spot on the headland to wait for the night near the sea.

The evacuation center in Narooma.

People are exhausted and scared, but ready. Group chats are continuously updated by friends from the surrounding cities. Electricity and reception come and go. The authorities who run the show do an incredible job, but they don’t have a lot of information to share. A message that is not lost in the masses is that they have been clearly revised and do not have sufficient resources.

The whisper grows from the lack of fire extinguishers. You have already given up Bermagui, some say. Apps are not loading and there is a lot of misinformation. Fake fires are asking people to evacuate suburbs, and apparently looters have started to take advantage of the chaos. Some neighbors help each other prepare at the last minute, while others take to the streets because of disagreements about water consumption. The most intense and threatening thunder I’ve ever heard above me. Pyrocumulonimbus, they call it.

With packed emergency bags, prepared houses and practiced fire plans, many only have to sit and wait. You see footage of nearby devastated cities and a smug and insensitive man roaming the ruins. His back to the survivors asks him for more support. His marketing team is in tow and ready to crack anything that could give a little humanity to a man whose actions only seem to show contempt for the concept.

And I find myself no longer worthy, appropriate or up to date to speak as politics.

With a man I went to school with the dead, the remains of the city where I grew up are still smoldering, and my new rent on the way to the flame to come, the usual mix of guilt and virtues from conservatives who pamper coal without the tendency to be silent now. Because these shameless attempts to silence voices represent the ultimate hypocrisy and treachery of the Australian people – to position themselves as a just defender of the suffering and to use the same suffering as a shield to distract yourself from the reality you have for this Suffering very much intend to continue.

When Prime Minister Morrison stands in front of the cameras to explain the grinning vacuum that is his leadership, he serves the same heated combination of empty platitudes, cricket metaphors, and lies about the balance between a thriving economy and a healthy environment. The six million hectares of burned Australian bushes, the water mismanagement crisis, rampant land clearing and the rapid extinction of species could all show with half a brain that Scott Morrison lacks the judgment and political will to strike a balance that is healthy and can be reasonably labeled or healthy.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world looks with envy and dismay at our unique opportunity to take advantage of the renewable energy boom and transform our own system. This would enable us to transform our coal communities and secure a stable economic future for our country. Morrison failed miserably in both cases. The only balance is that both our economy and our environment seem equally destined to be destroyed under this management.

For a party that has somehow convinced the public that you can be trusted as an economic leader, this waste only allows a few possible explanations – nonsense or corruption. While I argue for both, the latter seems to be the more consistent factors in this case. Simply put, we have a government that serves and responds to the people only to the extent that it does not jeopardize its long and successful marriage to the coal industry.

Activists gather in Sydney, Australia on January 10, 2020 for climate change in Sydney City Hall. Image: Jenny Evans / Getty Images.

Morrison has been dragged and kicked to finally respond to an unprecedented national crisis, and every bit of it causes him immense discomfort. These are some of the realities that you can imagine to be investigated by the media, apart from the fact that they appear to be completely uninterested. Instead, they are content to hold government talks and take the national talk and awareness nowhere.

As you watch the slow wave of flame moving toward you, the line often quoted by the prime ministers that our country makes little contribution to global emissions feels increasingly pathetic, dishonest, cowardly and cruel. When you see the devastation caused by these fires and when you kneel and cry with friends who have just lost everything, it is appallingly clear that everything must be done to prevent this from happening. Immediately. Every other reaction is pathological.

I would say I feel abandoned by my government as a citizen of this country, but it goes much deeper. I see my government, if not the cause, then surely as an ally of despair and destruction around me. And I know that with their politics and policies, they amass more pain and more loss for my community and many others who like it.

Narooma was lucky in the end. Bermagui too. The lower temperatures and the wind, which was slower than predicted, meant that the inferno never made it to our cities. We woke up this morning to rain and rest. But the man on the radio tells us that these fires will be with us for weeks, if not months. “We have to learn to live with them,” he says.

“The new normal” no longer sounds so alarming. The relief comes with the painful knowledge of what has been lost and how much struggle lies ahead. On the way to pick up my car, I come across a couple who are screaming – their first tourist season as a shopkeeper was a disaster. I return to my own home in Tilba – evacuated in New York to rest and hide for a moment. My landlord looks broken and says he can’t sleep, not because of the fire, but because his friend has lost hundreds of cattle and is afraid of killing himself. More news about people who have lost their homes. Conditions will worsen over the weekend. Wait more, check more.

I don’t know what will happen to our community in the coming weeks, but I do know that whatever government it may be, whatever damage has been done, deserves a generous portion of the debt. And if Morrison continues to lie, disguise, distract and deny us, then they deserve it all!

I think deep inside, the premier knows it too. Why else would he be offended by the pain and agony of those who have just lost everything? Because as much as he pretends not to take it personally, he does, and I think he’s right. When faced with these ruins and survivors, Morrison knows that he is investigating the direct consequences of his own corruption and inaction. I, too, would feel uncomfortable in the presence of people whom I had cheated because they explained to me the extent of their personal destruction and despair – which was also my roadmap for personal and political success.

It is up to us, an informed and energetic electorate, backed by a free and fearless press, to present our Prime Minister with a new road map for political survival. One that enables all of us to survive.

