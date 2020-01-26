advertisement

In our new one How we spend it A series of (anonymous) audits examines how women make, save, waste and spend money. But also the reality of debt. Because beyond what we are happy about and what we share – such as cloakroom investments and trips worth a gram – we are rarely honest about our account balance, let alone with each other. So let’s talk about money.

The basics

Age: 27 years

Profession: Attorney

Sector: law

Location: Sydney

Salary: $ 150,000 (including Super) plus bonuses. My bonus was around 20 percent last year, but it depends on how much more I earn than my goal to be settled.

Payroll: $ 8000 / month (after tax)

HECS / HELP debt: $ 0 (my parents paid for my university)

Super total: $ 42,300

Debt: USD 0 – I pay my credit card in full every month. I am paying $ 1,600 this month because I spent most of my expenses on it.

Savings: $ 120,000. Part of it (less than half) was inherited when my grandmother passed away last year.

MONTHLY EXPENSES

Rent: $ 870 / month for my half (my partner pays the other half). We rent our apartment from a family, so we do not pay the full market price.

Insurance: $ 0 (my parents pay for my health insurance and I don’t have a car).

Living expenses: USD 0 (parents pay water, electricity, etc.)

Phone: $ 0 (work pays off)

Other technology: $ 0. I use my friend’s Netflix and Stan accounts and my parents pay for WiFi.

Savings: I try to save between 30 and 50 percent a month, usually between $ 2000 and $ 3500. I also plan to use most, if not all, of my savings bonus and my trip to the US later this year. My goal in January was to save $ 50,000 this year. I’m a bit behind at the moment, but hopefully my bonus will help.

Investment: I have just started depositing $ 500 / month into my Vanguard ETF account (an inexpensive managed fund that allows me to invest in a portfolio of ASX 200 stocks without having to select stocks individually). I grossed $ 10k in my bonus last year and decided to reinvest dividends. It looked a little horrible earlier this year when I saw negative returns, but I’ve grown more than six percent on average over the past six months.

Shared Account: I pay $ 400 a month and he pays $ 600 a month just because he makes a little more than me and eats a lot more!

Two gym memberships: one costs $ 45 a week (gym) and the other costs $ 15 a week (home gym).

ANNUAL EXPENDITURE

HEALTH: I set aside $ 250 a year for the doctor and $ 250 a year for the dentist.

THE LOGBOOK

DAY ONE

MORNING –

I wake up at 6 a.m. and go to the gym. I take a scoop of pre-workout powder with water and exercise with Kayla Itsines weights for 40 minutes. The gym is comfortably about 800m from my apartment. I go home, take a shower and get dressed for work. I make a bowl of oats with protein powder, berries and peanut butter. I take the ferry every morning and my opal card is automatically replenished when it runs low (that’s about $ 6 each way or $ 60 every fortnight). It’s quite expensive, but nothing beats a harbor tour every morning! I also like to listen to podcasts – today it is shameless. I get to work at 9:00 am and order a soy cappuccino in our subsidized internal cafe ($ 2).

Noon –

After a busy morning, I heat up the chicken, vegetable roast and feta salad I brought with me. I try to prepare most of my lunches and snacks because (a) my health and (b) my nutrition is poor at work.

While I eat, I browse Mecca and decide to order some new Drunk Elephant products – marula face oil, moisturizer, and moisturizer ($ 225). I had facials on a regular basis, but I thought they were too expensive, and now I’m using some skin care this year to avoid stress-related wrinkles. I’m also ordering a bottle of champagne and a balloon for my girlfriend and fiance who live abroad as I can’t make it to their engagement party ($ 100).

I work at my desk all afternoon, drinking yogurt with granola from home at 3pm.

EVE –

I leave work today at 6pm and take the ferry home once (late night is a normal occurrence). Vivid is on, so the drive home is beautiful. My boyfriend and I cook steak with chipotle butter, broccolini and sweet potato chips. I love it when we have time to cook together during the week. We watch a few episodes of Love Island and share a halo-top tub before going to bed.

TOTAL DAILY: USD 327

DAY TWO

MORNING –

Woke up late and skipped the gym. On the way to the ferry, I grab a long black with almond milk ($ 3.50). I forgot to charge my AirPods, so I read – I just started Boy Swallows Universe (I was told to stay put). My goal is to read 25 books this year, but I’ve only read five so far!

I order a slice of vegemite toast with an almond milk cappuccino from our work cafe ($ 5). I feel a little disgusting today, so I opt for a health boost. I browse Amazon and spontaneously order a set of Bluetooth scales ($ 23 and $ 9 same day delivery).

LUNCH

I heat baked chicken, green beans, potatoes and sriracha mayonnaise from home and drink a protein drink at around 2:00 p.m. It’s damn disgusting: Who would mix coffee and yogurt together ?! Someone brought muffins, so I have a handful and a handful of licorice balls.

I decided this morning that my eyebrows are overdue. I book a smart lunch appointment for a wax and tint ($ 75). I would like to start doing my nails regularly again, but I don’t know if I can do any maintenance. I’ve tried eyelash extensions in the past and they all fell off the first night, which was a disaster. I’ve tried making feather tattoos, but I’m not sure I can justify $ 1,000 for it.

NIGHT

My afternoon is absolutely crazy and I work until 8 p.m. (sad face). I get a taxi home (work pays off) to get changed quickly. My aunt invited us to join her and my cousins ​​in a corporate box for the AFL. I put on jeans, boots and a blazer and my friend orders an Uber on the joint account with SCG (USD 22). I have a couple of glasses of champagne, a few canapés and a plate of pasta (all free). We’re over home ($ 25). Getting into finance saved us so much trouble. I don’t know why we didn’t do it earlier

TOTAL DAILY: USD 134.30

DAY THREE

MORNING

Thank goodness is the weekend! My mother and brother live with us and we go for a walk on the beach. Mom pays for our coffee. We decide to have a late Mother’s Day breakfast. I get a “Health Bowl” with poached egg, smoked salmon, brown rice, avocado, kale and cucumber and an almond milk cappuccino. I take the note and my brother pays back half ($ 40).

LUNCH

I make a bowl of protein oats, blueberries, yogurt and peanut butter and then go to my local gym. The air conditioning is broken (it stinks), but I force myself to stay and exercise for 30 minutes with weights and 20 minutes with cardio. When I get home, my order from PE Nation arrived earlier in the week. I make a big attempt and decide to keep a cozy jacket, sweater and undershirt. Then I return a pair of leggings and a pair of sports bras that don’t fit properly ($ 400). Mum and I let Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sit on the couch all afternoon.

NIGHT

I run to the local woolies for dinner and nibbles ($ 60) as we have a couple of friends. We make steak with balsamic mushrooms, arugula and pear salad, together with a cheese platter. I drink a glass of wine (we already had bottles at home) and for dessert we have a few leftover Easter eggs.

TOTAL DAILY: USD 500

DAY FOUR

MORNING

Get up at 8 a.m. and we’ll all go for a walk. We’re going to have breakfast in Paddington. I order rye toast, poached eggs, avocado, and two soy cappuccinos ($ 30).

LUNCH

I go to a local Pilates studio and take classes with some friends. I buy 12 class packs when sold for $ 200. It’s still expensive and I know I spend a lot of money on fitness, but exercising is one of my favorite hobbies.

I go to the pharmacy and get a new face cream for mom and me ($ 100). Then we go to Woolies and Mama very generously offers to pick up the bill (it came to $ 170 a week). My parents are very generous. Because they take care of much of my expenses, I feel really guilty when I’m not smart with my money. Deep down, I’m also a little worried that I won’t have a high income forever and that I will burn out.

NIGHT

I’m going to Aladdin with my friend ($ 60 for tickets, popcorn, and malteasers on the shared account). It’s a nice way to end the week. Unfortunately, I have to answer a few emails home so I spend about an hour trying to call it for a night.

TOTAL DAILY: $ 154.00

FIFTH DAY

MORNING

I wake up and feel uncomfortable. I literally never get sick and am very reluctant to take a day off, but I also hate people who come to the office, so let the work know that I work from home. I sleep through most of the morning.

LUNCH

I wake up, make some pumpkin soup and toast, and find that I have a lot of emails and new documents are coming out tonight. I don’t feel great, but performance reviews are coming up, so I have to assert myself.

NIGHT

My friend comes home, I cook a stroganoff and we go to bed early. This would have been a $ 0 day BUT I check my account balance and find that I’m still being billed for a HayU subscription that I thought I had canceled months ago ($ 6).

TOTAL DAILY: ($ 6)

