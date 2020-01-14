advertisement

New York rapper Cardi B it is not a question of censoring his words. The hip-hop diva came forward to legitimately put a conservative Internet personality Mindy Robinson in its place following a digital shock.

Key facts: Cardi went to Mindy on Tuesday after commenting on her feelings about politics.

Let me tell you something because every time I publish something political, I get attacks from all kinds of crazy people. …

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

And I’m going to speak, but don’t try myself and don’t take my kindness for weakness. I don’t really like being on this type of weather. We grew up! Growing. Teach and learn.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Look, I believe we have the right to bear bare arms, but I believe that in order to get a gun, we should have mental exams, proper training, and a longer age limit for owning one. If the appropriate age limit for drinking is 21 because these children cannot manage their alcohol how can they. Https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

And this can also be banned like the time when alcohol was, but guess what? It was again allowed with strict regulations and rules and now people are drinking responsibly 😉 https://t.co/nycIvkqNgw

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

To join the military, you need proper training and follow the rules, right? Do they check the assessment to enter correctly? If you don’t qualify, are you kicked out properly? So if you don’t get training and don’t follow the proper rules and don’t qualify to own a gun, you shouldn’t have one. https://t.co/txnACFGaYW

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

What? NO! Listen … Violating is a popular New York slang when you’re about to put someone in its place. No one is trying to touch this loose girlExample … O HELL NAAA the McDonald’s ice machine broke? I’m about to rape 😒😒 https://t.co/whkPYhftWp

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Key details: Mindy did not hesitate and also shared her thoughts on the start of the quarrel.

If you are going to send me hate mail … can you at least “try” to read it again first? The irony of the people who call me “stupid” and can’t spell it reaches ridiculously critical levels in my inbox. 🤣🇺🇸👌🏻 # StillYourPresident

– Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 14, 2020

Oh … that’s why I have a lot of hate mail in my inbox from people who can’t spell. Cardi B and her fans are crazy I said that my cat was more qualified to go to Congress than she, which I support.

By the way, slap me because I contend that Trump is not a slam, try again. 🤣🇺🇸👌🏻 https://t.co/MQDs2wkb6X

– Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 14, 2020

Wait, there is more: Initially, Cardi caught Mindy’s attention after admitting that she would need a few years in school to prepare for a run for Congress.

I feel like if I go back to school and focus, I can be a part of Congress. I have a lot of ideas that make sense. I just need a few years of school. and I can shake the table.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Before you leave: A few days ago, B expressed his interest in wanting to become a politician.

I think I want to be a politician. I really like the government even if I don’t agree with the government

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

As if I was watching the war https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHa doesn’t matter how many weapons a country needs people! How do you try to go against a country and start a war when that country lacks patriotism? I hardly see people saying that they LOVE to be American.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I’m going to have to explain a lot of things so I’m going to have to make a video or a live talk about it… So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma will talk about it another day.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

