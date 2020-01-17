advertisement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said he had never spoken to Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, who made a number of allegations against President Donald Trump this week and submitted evidence to House Democrats.

Prystaiko also said that he doesn’t trust Parnas.

“I honestly didn’t speak to this person, and frankly, I don’t trust a word he says now,” Prystaiko told CNN.

According to Parnas, Trump was known to have put Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani under pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an investigation by former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for Trump, who provides security assistance to Ukraine. Parnas claimed on television appearances this week that Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton knew what was happening, an allegation that Pence’s spokesman and Department of Justice vigorously denied.

Giuliani, a well-known employee of Parnas, said he knew nothing of the wrongdoing.

Parnas submitted a series of documents to the House of Representatives and House Democrats that contained some information this week, including handwritten notes and text. “All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his staff have put pressure on Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically,” said four chairmen of the parliament in a joint statement.

In this file photo dated December 2, 2019, Lev Parnas arrives in New York court. (Photo by Seth Wenig / AP)

Prystaiko warns against trusting Parnas and says US security support for Ukraine is reviewed annually and can sometimes be cut, depending on the political winds. He seemed to be saying that Ukraine received more than it expected last year when Trump finally released Congress-approved funds.

“I understand that this person I don’t know personally is trying to save his own case, and again I don’t trust what he says,” said Prystaiko, referring to the fact that Parnas was charged with illegally contributing to the campaign.

Prystaiko said he was tired of asking questions about Ukraine’s role in the events surrounding Trump’s impeachment, and said the country was and still wants to enjoy bipartisan support. He also declined reports that Ukrainian officials were part of Giuliani’s so-called backchannels to negotiate the alleged consideration.

“I believe that people are now trying to increase their political importance,” he said. “To be honest, we don’t need these channels, our communication channels with the Americans are well established.”

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that Ukraine was unaware of the fact that Congress-approved aid to Ukraine was put on hold when Trump spoke to Zelensky in July. The aid was released in a timely manner, a senior official said, although the Government Accountability Office said Thursday that a number of bans imposed by the Trump administration on the aid violated the law. Ukraine has never announced an investigation into the Bidens.

The White House also resisted allegations that Parnas had made this week.

“These allegations are being made by a man who is currently on bail for federal crimes and is desperately trying to reduce his prison risk,” said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham in a statement. “The facts have not changed – the President has done nothing wrong and this charge, which was created and carried out by the Democrats, was a delusion from the start.

