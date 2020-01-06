advertisement

BAGHDAD / DUBAI – The United States has no plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday following reports by Reuters and other media of a US military letter briefing Iraqi officials on the resettlement of troops in preparation. to leave Country.

The developments come in the wake of a US drone strike ordered by the US President. Donald Trump who killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“There is no decision to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters when asked about the letter, adding that there was no plan released to prepare to leave.

“I don’t know what that letter is … We are trying to find out where it comes from, what it is. But it has made no decision to leave Iraq. Period.”

The United States has about 5,000 US troops in Iraq.

The letter was a poorly written draft document, intended to underscore the growth of the US forces movement, the top US military officer told reporters.

“In weak words, it means withdrawal. That’s not what’s happening,” US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Army Chiefs of Staff, said, stressing he had no planned withdrawal.

A Houthis supporter has a poster attached to his waist by Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport during a rally to denounce the US killing in Saada, Yemen. January 2020.

Naif Rahma /

Reuters

The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Baghdad Defense Ministry’s Combined Operations and signed by a US general, was confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.

Esper added that the United States was still committed to opposing the Islamic State in Iraq, along with America’s allies and partners.

Some helicopters could be heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if this was a related development. The letter said coalition forces would use helicopters to evacuate.

In Tehran, Khamenei mourned the hundreds of thousands mourning the streets of the Iranian capital on Monday at Soleimani’s funeral. He was killed by an American drone at Baghdad airport on Friday.

“Sir, in defense of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as required by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, the CJTF-OIR will reposition forces over the coming days and weeks to prepare for the next movement,” the letter stated.

It was signed by the US Navy’s Brigadier General William William Seely III, commanding general of the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

CJTF-OIR stands for Joint Combined Task Force – Resolve Inherent Operation.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter reads.

Iran’s demand for US forces to withdraw from the region gained traction Sunday when the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution calling on all foreign troops to leave the country.

Prudential Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday that the two countries must implement the resolution, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Did not give a timeline.

The letter said, “During this time, there will be an increase in helicopter travel within and around the International Area (IZ) of Baghdad.” The International Area is the official name of Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign mission missions.

