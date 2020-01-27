advertisement

The hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of a true sports icon. New York rapper 50 Cent, Fabolous and 2 Chainz have taken a step forward to share their shock in the world by losing a global model.

Highlights: Over the past hour, Fif, Fab and Deuce have remembered Black Mamba.

Key details: Sports tycoon was reported to have died in California on Sunday after a helicopter crash.

Two separate sources told CNN that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died early Sunday morning in Los Angeles, California. Bryant was one of 5 people who died when the helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas. (CNN)

Wait, there is more: The shocking death immediately triggered massive emotional reactions on social media.

STAY IN PEACE KOBE BRYANT

Lakers legend was killed today in a helicopter crash

🏆 × 5 NBA Champion

🎖 × 18 All-Star

🎖 × 15 All-NBA

🎖 × 12 All-Defensive

🎖 × 2 MVP of the NBA finals

🎖 × 2 Scoring champion

🎖 × 1 MVP of the regular season

🎖 × 1 Slam Dunk Champion

🎖 × 1 All-Rookie pic.twitter.com/KCsqhhKmEv

I just got the bad news from Kobe… .. Man !!!!! I am speechless.

I have been crying for more than 10 minutes now for someone I have never even met. Great minds hit you differently. 😢😢😢 Rest in peace at GRAND @kobebryant 🙏🏾🕯 #MambaMentality

RIP Kobe Bryant. I can’t believe I just typed these words. Simply impossible to understand. He became as important a force in his second career as he was in the field. May God bless his wife and children.

Kobe Bryant was my favorite. He was a stranger who became the ultimate initiate thanks to his dedication and willpower. I often use it as motivation when I feel less direction. And I will not stop. His legacy is forever. pic.twitter.com/OMwPYj2H2E

Before you leave: Kobe’s legacy in the NBA places him among the tastes of other icons like Michael Jordan and Bill russell.

Kobe is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time – making 18 All-Star teams in his 20-year career with the Lakers. He was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA MVP Finals and was the league MVP in ’08. He was on 15 All-NBA teams, 12 All-Defensive teams and led the league scoring for two seasons. He is fourth in the NBA for the all-time regular season score and the all-time playoff score. (TMZ)

